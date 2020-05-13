SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Council for Women is seeking applications for the annual Entrepreneur Award. The Woman Entrepreneur Award recognizes woman-owned businesses in Wyoming and is designed to increase the attention to and recognition of the contribution female entrepreneurs make to Wyoming’s economy.

To be eligible for the award, the nominee must be a female who owns/operates a business that has functioned for at least three years and generates a minimum of $5,000 gross revenue annually. The business must make or sell a product or provide a quantifiable service.

Franchise owners are not eligible for this award.

The deadline for 2020 nominations is May 31.

To learn more about the Wyoming Council for Women or to nominate a woman, see wyomingwomenscouncil.org.