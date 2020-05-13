By Andrew Graham, WyoFile.com

The Wyoming Legislature will allow some media into the Capitol for this week’s two-day special session under special guidelines the Legislative Services Office issued on Monday.

The new rules came after the Wyoming Press Association and news outlets raised concern that lawmakers would gather in the Capitol without reporters or the public being allowed in.

Lawmakers plan to meet on Friday and Saturday to determine how to distribute federal relief funding in the state. While the proceedings will be live-streamed for the public, an as-yet-unknown number of lawmakers will gather in the Capitol and join online video conferences from there.

The Capitol, however, will be closed to the public for safety reasons. Speaker of the House Steve Harshman told WyoFile on Thursday the exclusion extended to journalists, who would also be limited to using the livestream.

The proclamation signed by Gov. Mark Gordon to call the special session did not include reporters among those allowed into the Capitol, a spokesperson for the governor said on Friday, according to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

Under the guidelines issued today, however, a limited number of reporters are allowed to enter the Capitol. They will be able to observe and photograph the proceedings only from certain seats in the galleries of the House and Senate chambers.

Even those reporters sitting in the gallery will need to follow the debate online, however. All the proceedings will be on a live-stream and the Capitol sound system will not be used, an LSO spokesperson wrote in an email to members of the press.

Lawmakers are being encouraged to participate from home and not travel to Cheyenne, according to the LSO. “We expect a small number of legislators to participate from the Capitol Complex,” an agency spokesperson wrote.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy. This story was edited for space. The full story can be found in its entirety at wyofile.com.