The world is trying to return to normal and the last quarter of the 2019-2020 school year will always have the questions of “what if” when it comes to sports. Championships will remain unclaimed, opportunities lost and strong emotions will survive.

For the first three quarters of the year, Sheridan County saw a lot of success, and while it might be hard to see the positive side, it is time to celebrate the accomplishments from this past year.

I encourage those athletes leaving this year to not let these past months define their athletic careers — instead, log memories of bus rides across the state or times spent training together the past three years.

Remember the good times from your athletic career, because even when you are an adult trying to figure life out like myself, those memories and friendships made during the grind of practice and heat of competition will remain, bringing a smile to your face.

Sheridan County saw state titles and high-level competition this past year.

The fall included a variety of accomplishments. The girls golf teams at Tongue River and Sheridan were hot on the heels of state titles and produced multiple All-State athletes. Big Horn, Tongue River and Sheridan boys golf teams had at least one All-State golfer each.

Blue and gold and green and white clad runners were streaking across golf courses and cross-country routes around the state, all eyeing a possible state title.

The Lady Eagles volleyball team returned to the state tournament this year, playing a tight match against the eventual state champions. The Lady Generals soccer team found themselves once again at the region tournament thanks to an exciting shootout finish.

Sheridan girls tennis, boys cross-country and football all returned home with titles, along with the Big Horn High School football team.

Moving into the winter, Tongue River and Sheridan wrestling teams developed younger wrestlers, building for future success and saw a handful of wrestlers reach the championship match, including Hayden Crow winning an individual title.

The Rams returned to state basketball after winning the region and the Eagles are building the expectation for a state tournament berth every year.

While no high school girls winter teams reached their state tournaments, the fight was always there and it was never easy for their opponents.

The Generals basketball teams experienced some growing pain throughout the year but also found ways to win against tough competition.

The Broncs proved their dominance in indoor track once again, repeating as champions and the Rams “just 2A’d it” to a sixth-place finish, stopping 4A teams at state.

The new hockey team in Sheridan ingrained itself into the crowd and pushed the capacity of the M&M’s Center on the hunt for a division title.

The Broncs basketball team had another successful season and were also hungry for that state title.

The Hawks and Broncs had their postseason runs cut short, leaving their stories unfinished. Tuesday night, we hopefully were able to ease that pain a bit with a night to remember through The Sheridan Press Sports Awards.

While I would love to reconnect with all the coaches and athletes I have met in my first year here in Sheridan, we must celebrate in our own homes for the time being. Next year, we will return in our best attire to celebrate another great year in Sheridan County.