DAYTON — Senior year is the last chance for an athlete to make a mark on a school’s athletic history. Daie’n Bear Don’t Walk was not always on the field or the court but remained a part of the football and basketball teams despite roadblocks.

Entering the football season, Bear Don’t Walk and the rest of the Tongue River football team were focused on qualifying for the state playoffs. A defensive anchor for the team and a role player on offense the previous years, Bear Don’t Walk was ready to take control of the offense and step into the starting quarterback position.

Each summer, Bear Don’t Walk could be found at lifting programs and open gyms for Tongue River, waiting for his turn to step into starting roles and backup All-State players.

After a solid fall camp, the senior had a great performance against Greybull High School, scoring two touchdowns on offense and leading the team in tackles. The following Monday, everything was moving forward as normal when, next thing he knew, Bear Don’t Walk’s right hand started to hurt following a half-speed drill in practice.

Thinking he just jammed his finger on a shoulder pad, Bear Don’t Walk took a few more reps at different positions, but pain while catching the ball and blocking indicated it could be something more serious. He was not able to complete the rest of the contact portions of practice and ended practice conditioning with the team.

TR Athletic Director Steve Hanson said there was optimism that the hand could be wrapped in a club like previous players had done. Bear Don’t Walk could still play his senior year on defense and possibly at fullback or tight end on offense.

That night, Bear Don’t Walk went to the hospital and found out he had a fractured metacarpal, requiring surgery, ending his season before it officially started.

“I was heartbroken,” Bear Don’t Walk said. “All the work I put in during the summer from my freshman through senior year went out the door.”

He was left in tears once he returned home.

Bear Don’t Walk stayed with the team, supporting his teammates from the sidelines for the rest of the season. He was there to support Braden McCafferty, who stepped into the starting quarterback role and coached the younger players, giving them guidance.

Later in the fall, Bear Don’t Walk’s grandmother passed away. She had always been in the stands cheering him on and there to hug him following each game.

“It was really hard… She always told me to finish school and go to college, do something with your life,” Bear Don’t Walk said. “She always told me I was capable of doing anything I wanted to do. Not seeing her up in the stands or every other day or her calling has been really hard.”

Living in Lodge Grass, Montana, Bear Don’t Walk saw or talked to his grandma on a consistent basis. Some days it was talking on the phone and other times he would help clean up her yard and spend time with her. She was there to help support his family during their struggles and pray for them.

Shortly after she passed, his stepdad left, leaving behind Bear Don’t Walk and his younger brother and mother. The three have a close bond, having survived an abusive relationship with Bear Don’t Walk’s biological dad.

Support from his mom, along with his grandparents, allowed him to forgive his father and move forward. Since then, he has been happier. His mom and grandparents have always supported him, making sure he had everything he needed. While the football season did not go the way he intended, there was still basketball season. His favorite sport, Bear Don’t Walk grew up shooting hoops on the Crow Reservation in Montana with family and friends and felt like he was better at basketball than football.

Another fluke accident occurred during open gym, causing an ankle injury. Bear Don’t Walk thought he broke it. He felt relief once he learned it was just a sprain, missing a week and limiting himself for the first three practices.

Prior to Christmas break, smashed fingers left Bear Don’t Walk sidelined for a month, missing the initial weeks of conference play. Bear Don’t Walk became a key player off the bench for the Eagles and helped the team reach the state tournament for the second year in a row. The team was excited and everyone was celebrating after securing a third-place finish at regionals, Bear Don’t Walk said.

Hanson said athletic programs are built on the expectation of working toward playoffs every year. It was a great accomplishment for the team and Bear Don’t Walk made plays in key moments of the elimination game.

Through it all, there were plenty of excuses for Bear Don’t Walk to let his attitude change and his grades tank. Instead, Bear Don’t Walk kept up with his assignments and mostly remained a positive person for his teammates.

Hanson said he kept grinding and did not let his school or social life suffer. He showed resilience that some adults do not have.

Bear Don’t Walk did not want people to know he was struggling and had a great poker or war face, Hanson said. Some changes were noticed by teachers at TRHS and Hanson was there to help support him.

Bear Don’t Walk said Hanson supported him through his senior year and checked in on him. Hanson was a person he could go to and was always there for him, telling him to keep his head up and stay strong.

“It meant a lot,” Bear Don’t Walk said.

Bear Don’t Walk plans to attend Sheridan College or Rocky Mountain College in pursuit of a physical education degree and a coaching degree. He wants to help students and support them just like all of the coaches at Tongue River have done for him. The coaches taught him not only how to be a good student and athlete but a good husband and father as well.

Hanson said Bear Don’t Walk will be a great coach. His own struggles of being a second-string player or moving to different positions will allow him to connect with every athlete on the field and motivate them to be better. His own struggles off the field will allow him to relate to his athletes going through their own personal struggles and be a support system for them.