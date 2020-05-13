Chris Prosinski is a former NFL football player for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears. He attended Buffalo High School before playing for the University of Wyoming.

Hey guys, I hope you guys are all doing well and staying safe during these crazy and uncertain times.

Unfortunately, we all couldn’t be together to celebrate all your guys’ accomplishments athletically, but I’m excited and honored to be a part of this to help recognize you for all the hard work you’ve put in this past year.

I have a lot of great memories and experiences from my time playing, both in college and seven years in the NFL. But when I really look back at my athletic career, some of my greatest memories and closest relationships were built right there from my high school career.

There’s really nothing as pure as high school sports where you guys get to go compete truly for the love of the game, and you guys get to do it for your teammates, your coaches, your school, your families and then your community right there in Sheridan.

It’s really an experience you don’t get at any other level of athletic competition.

For you seniors that had your last year cut short due to this virus, I truly feel for you guys. Unfortunately some of you guys didn’t have the opportunity to put on that uniform and compete one last time this spring, which I know has been really difficult for a lot of you guys. But just try to take these last four years and experiences and reflect, and take those memories and relationships that you’ve built and hold onto them for the rest of your life, because they truly are special.

For the underclassmen that will be back next year and still have an opportunity to compete in whatever sport you choose, learn from this and realize that nothing is ever guaranteed. Don’t take the early morning workouts, the practices, the game days, the long road trips, all the hard work, don’t take that for granted, because you really don’t know when it will end or be taken from you.

If there’s one piece of advice that I’d give you guys as important is something that helped me during my athletic career and something I even still live by to this day: There are no shortcuts to become successful. There’s no magic formula, there’s no special pill that’s just going to bring us success overnight. As cliché as it might sound, and I’m sure you guys hear it from your teachers, your coaches, your parents every day, but truly the only way to become successful is through hard work.

Now, it won’t always be easy, because if that were the case, everybody’d be doing it. There’s going to be difficult times, there’s going to be setbacks, but the only way to get through those difficult times and setbacks is to just put your head down and keep working.

More importantly, work hard and do the right thing when nobody’s watching and nobody’s having to tell you to do so. Hold yourself accountable to put in the time necessary to achieve whatever goals you guys set forth.

Trust me, I truly believe you guys do this, there’s no doubt in my mind that you guys will all be successful at whatever you choose to do in life.

Again, congratulations to all you guys — especially for you seniors for wrapping up a great high school career. Thank you guys for letting me be a part of this and good luck in the future.

Be safe, everybody.