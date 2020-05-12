SHERIDAN — As Sheridan High School senior Ethan Kutz prepares to embark on a college tennis career, there is a desire for improvement and knowledge at a higher level of competition.

A four-time All-State honoree, Kutz is excited for his college career and looks to improve his game under a “phenomenal” coach, Luke Rencher. Kutz hopes to continue to develop his style of tennis while attending Tabor.

In high school he played a ground stroke game, requiring long rallies that lasted up to 15 shots long. Fatigue can start to set in following the long rallies, Kutz said.

When the opportunity arose, Kutz switched to serve and volley strategy, allowing him to score quick points and save energy during the match.

A well-placed serve with good power is needed for the strategy to work. The serve needs to move the opponent and get them off balance. On the return shot, Kutz attacks the net, smashing the ball back to his opponent’s side before they can recover.

Kutz said with his 6-foot 5-inch frame, he can use his wingspan to control the net. It is a strategy Kutz prefers over the long rallies.

“It is pretty much game over right there,” Kutz said. “I can put it away and end the points quickly. I think that is a big asset for me.”

Rencher heard about Kutz thanks to a newspaper article and found a film of Kutz to watch through a recruiting website. Rencher rewatched the film multiple times, looking to see how Kutz could fit in with the team. Rencher saw Kutz had serve ready for the college level and put him at the top of his recruiting list.

His serve, along with his ability to finish at the net, could make Kutz a top player in the conference sooner rather than later, Rencher said. Strong net play in the conference is premium and Kutz could use that to his advantage.

A large advantage is not needed to win a tennis match. Kutz remembers reading about how if a player wins 55% of the points, they can go on to win a set 6-3 or 6-4, not coming close to a tie-breaker.

Those quick points at the net allowed Ethan to compete at a high level in Wyoming. A few extra points are all that is needed to make a difference in a match.

“You just feel like you are in total control of the match,” Kutz said. “You feel like your opponent cannot handle what you are doing. It is a great feeling.”

Kutz’s mom Lisa played tennis at the same school, aiding the school in showing up on Ethan’s radar.

He had not given much thought about playing at his mom’s alma mater but heard about how the school has changed since her playing days.

Kutz visited Hillsboro, Kansas, for a family reunion two years ago and was able to play on the tennis courts at the college. The campus hosted 547 students in the fall of 2019 and is a school that will provide an easy transition compared to attending a large, Division I school, Kutz said.