SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Press Virtual Sports Awards will premiere on Facebook and YouTube Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The annual event recognizes standout student athletes, teams and coaches in Sheridan County.

For the previous three years, the festivities were held at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center and included tailgate-inspired appetizers, red carpet photo opportunities and a formal awards ceremony.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be online. Filmed on the WYO Theater stage, the video includes a formal awards ceremony, surprise celebrity speaker and special message from one of the local athletes. All sports will be recognized, as well as Athletes of the Year and Coach of the Year, from the 2019-2020 season, with the exception of spring athletes, as they did not have a season this year. Those competing in indoor track seasons will be included in the winter sports category. And, for the first time, The Sheridan Press Sports Awards will also recognize team club sports, or those athletes not included in school-sanctioned activities, as well as Special Olympics.

Tuesday evening, attendees are invited to gather with their households and start a virtual watch party with friends — formal attire recommended — to cheer the locals’ accomplishments in style. The Press will compile a virtual “red carpet” album from the festivities across Sheridan County.

To share photos, attendees should tag The Press on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in any selfies or group photos, or email them to headlines@thesheridanpress.com. A special sports awards section will be published with The Press Wednesday.

RSVP on the event on the official Facebook page, The Virtual Sheridan Press Sports Awards.