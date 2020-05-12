SHERIDAN — Hesid Brandow is an organizer for the Powder River Basin Resource Council — a nonprofit that works to conserve land, air and water quality and natural resources. Back when her family was just beginning to grow, concern for the environment took a back seat out of necessity.

Brandow was attending college when she gave birth to her daughter in 2007 and before that raised two siblings after their mother passed.

She and her husband started a family out of destitution and homelessness. Survival was priority No. 1. Even standing on uneven ground, Brandow decided to cluster her child rearing years and not wait for financial security before growing a family. If she had, she’d still be waiting.

On Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, she struggled to cultivate physiological security. Intrinsic values like environmental health didn’t make the grade.

“Considering the environmental cost of every decision is a luxury that many simply cannot afford,” Brandow said.

Economists with the University of Wyoming recently found that time constraints and a desire for convenience in child rearing influence a family’s carbon footprint. Households with two adults and children emit 25% more carbon dioxide than childless two-adult households, according to the research.

“While having children makes people focus more on the future and, presumably, care more about the environment, our study suggests that parenthood does not cause people to become greener,” economists Jason Shogren and Linda Thunstrom said in a press release.

The increase is largely due to food consumption and transportation — research focused on goods and services in Swedish households and found higher consumption of CO2-laden items like meat and gasoline in households with children.

For families in low-income situations, convenient meals often include pre-prepared carbon-intensive food items that travel long distances before appearing on a dinner plate.

Still, demand for organic food continues to grow in the U.S. — around 82% of American consumers regularly buy organic items. Despite the extra expense brought by smaller yields than conventional farming, some consumers look to organic foods for a broader range of antioxidants and more sustainable farming practices, according to the World Policy Institute.

UW researchers noted Sweden is more concerned with climate change than most other countries. They speculated the sizable difference in carbon footprint among families with children is even larger in other Western countries, though Sweden’s high rate of female labor also contributes to the nation’s family structure.

At the beginning of 2008, Brandow’s family unit attempted to reduce material goods in the household and switched to cloth diapers for the baby. In college, she and her husband drove electric bicycles and used public transportation. They bought organic food in bulk 45 minutes out of town.

Even making the “right choices” as far as green food habits had consequences — Brandow’s daughter was born with a thyroid condition, likely caused by a lack of iodine during pregnancy, which she wasn’t consuming as she wasn’t eating iodized salt, only sea salt. By the end of the year, “struggle” became an understatement.

After graduating, both parents found their degrees didn’t mean much to a market plagued by the Great Recession, so they took jobs at a grocery store.

When baby No. 2 was on the way, their dire economic situation meant moving to a small apartment with a caving ceiling.

They were grateful for cheap and disposable diapers. The garden they had always kept disappeared. Brandow pulled one of her husband’s teeth with a pair of pliers instead of paying for a dentist.

“There was no more worry over whether the food was organic, only that there was food,” she said.

Today, the family shops mostly at Walmart with little concern over whether food is organic because unpaid student loans still loom overhead. Brandow grows her own food when possible, attends the farmers market and selects food with understandable ingredients.

Eating organic food and driving the newest eco-friendly car is often dubbed a pursuit only suited for the wealthy, but Brandow said there are some ways families in situations similar to her own can be conscious of their energy use.

Turning lights off when leaving a room, switching off water rather than letting it run in the sink and cooling the thermostat down slightly during wintertime make a difference without costing a huge chunk of change. From her own experience, poverty is a strong motivator for saving energy, as it translates into money saved.

“I think most poor people save on energy where they can anyways and, outside of things they cannot control like poor insulation and air leaks, those in poverty actually do an admirable job of reducing in this area,” Brandow said.

Transportation and food complicate the situation a bit more — affordable eating often means consuming mass-produced vegetables with a large carbon footprint that travel from California, the Midwest or Mexico, she said. When Brandow purchased a car to save on travel time between jobs, the car was old and leaky.

Compass Center for Families parent liaison Kelly Rickett said as a parent herself, her household has become more conscious of their carbon footprint since COVID-19 shut down recycling services.

During Wyoming winters, being energy-conscious is challenging as families need to stay warm, Rickett said. Transportation is often an issue for Compass clients, though Rickett stressed that every family is unique in what they prioritize during times of crisis.

Rickett’s green habits include global awareness, recycling as much as possible and limiting red meat consumption. But sometimes, buying a box of macaroni and cheese or eating out is a more convenient choice for a busy parent’s schedule, even if an economic barrier doesn’t exist.

Local organizations strive to provide fresh vegetables and fruit in food boxes but sending home weekend food often requires that it be shelf stable. Highland Park Elementary School is pushing for recycled food bags. Some elementary school children notice high quantities of plastic as much as she does, Rickett said.

Some argue that focusing on environmental health is beneficial to a child’s health in the long run — with cleaner air, water and overall living conditions — therefore worth the extra time and effort in the short term. The UW study assumes a parent’s innate concern for their child’s future translates into greater immediate concern for environmental health.

Although as Brandow experienced, many people living in poverty do not have the capacity to make the most environmentally-friendly decisions while in crisis, even when there’s no shortage of love.

Applying and maintaining documentation for food stamps, working, finding transportation, paying for repairs, keeping up on registration, organizing child care, making a medical appointment and repaying a bill all take up time and money — more than expected if something goes wrong.

Apart from households with children, some households may be caring for family members with disabilities or health conditions that take same extra time and energy to manage, she noted.

“There is a perception that poor people are lazy, but my experience has been that when I was poor it took all of my time and energy to survive, and there was always a lot left unfinished,” Brandow said. “When you are struggling to deal with the basics and always a step away from homelessness, you are more worried about tomorrow than what may be good for your children years down the road.”

From her perspective, consumers control their own choices, but have severely limited control over a wasteful system that funnels superfluous amounts of material into the global marketplace and contributes to climate change on a large scale.

“Those of us who believe something needs to be done should do what we can, but we do not need to place blame or burden on anybody else. We also need to mitigate our self-blame,” Brandow said. “It does not help anyone and, arguably, only reduces our ability to enjoy life.”