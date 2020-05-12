SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Carbon monoxide alarm, 200 block Bryant Avenue, 1:52 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1300 block Burton Street, 10:06 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports not available.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Animal dead, Loucks Street, 7:45 a.m.

• Vandalism cold, Beaver Street, 7:58 a.m.

• Child abuse cold, Coffeen Avenue, 8:43 a.m.

• Animal incident, Eighth Street, 9:01 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road, 10:54 a.m.

• Animal found, Victoria Street, 10:56 a.m.

• Theft cold, Whitney Lane, 2:45 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:16 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Avoca Place, 4:02 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Park Street, 4:18 p.m.

• Drug other, Avoca Place, 4:32

• Parking complaint, East Loucks Street, 4:46 p.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Lookout Point Drive, 7:33 p.m.

• Domestic, Sugarland Drive, 7:34 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Loucks Street, 9:13 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 10:01 p.m.

Friday

• Public intoxication, North Custer Street, 12:08 a.m.

• Drug other, West Ninth Street, 9:08 a.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:35 a.m.

• Cat trap, Taylor Avenue, 9:49 a.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 10:26 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 1:08 p.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Yonkee Avenue, 1:15 p.m.

• Animal incident, Kennedy Street, 1:25 p.m.

• Damaged property, West Whitney Street, 1:51 p.m.

• Parking complaint, no location reported, 2:39 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 2:40 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Huntington Avenue, 2:58 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West 11th Street, 3:41 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 5 p.m.

• Cat trap, Summit Drive, 5:32 p.m.

• Animal incident, South Main Street, 5:36 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 5:51 p.m.

• Accident with injury, Main Street, 6:05 p.m.

• Suspicious person, South Park, 7 p.m.

• Dog at large, Val Vista Street 7:38 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Gould Street, 7:50 p.m.

• Records only, North Main Street, 8:04 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:25 p.m.

• Assist agency, Whitney Way, 8:40 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Avenue, 8:58 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 8:59 p.m.

• Bar check, South Gould Street, 9 p.m.

• Assist SCSO, Ponderosa Drive, 9:39 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Emerson Street, 10:07 p.m.

• DUI, North Sheridan Avenue, 11 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious circumstance, Fifth Street, 4:03 a.m.

• Barking dog, North Gould Street, 6:29 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 9:58 a.m.

• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 10:38 a.m.

• Fight, Wyoming Avenue, 12:27 p.m.

• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 12:31 p.m.

• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 1:30 p.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 2:35 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 2:42 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Coffeen Avenue, 3:02 p.m.

• Barking dog, Ninth Street, 3:19 p.m.

• Drug activity, Delphi Road, 3:33 p.m.

• Found property, South Park, 4:12 p.m.

• Battery, North Main Street, 4:18 p.m.

• Drug other, West 12th Street, 6:23 p.m.

• Found property, Val Vista Street, 6:29 p.m.

• Records only, Kendrick park, 6:53 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Yonkee Avenue, 7:53 p.m.

• Barking dog, East Woodland Park, 8:47 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 10:13 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Long Drive, 11:11 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 11:13 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Colorado Street, 11:25 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 11:25 p.m.

Sunday

• DUI, West Fifth Street, 2:04 a.m.

• Minor in possession, North Main street, 4:49 a.m.

• VIN inspection, South Thurmond Avenue, 9:44 a.m.

• Barking dog, West Eighth Street, 9:46 a.m.

• Accident, Airport Road, 10:21 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 11:43 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 11:56 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 2:01 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 2:19 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Ponderosa Drive, 4:14 p.m.

• Alarm, Smith Street, 5:24 p.m.

• Welfare check, Ridgeway Avenue, 5:57 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Court, 7:50 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, South Main Street, 10:56 p.m.

Monday

• Animal incident, South Carrington Street, 8:38 a.m.

• Littering, Coffeen Avenue, 8:32 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Dome Drive, 9:33 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 10:13 a.m.

• Road hazard, Val Vista Street, 10:40 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Parker Avenue and West 10th Street, 11:38 a.m.

• Welfare check, East Montana Street, 11:53 a.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 1:18 p.m.

• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 1:22 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 2:26 p.m.

• Assist agency, Omarr Avenue, 3:28 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Broadway Street, 4:54 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 7:05 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:15 p.m.

• Runaway, Spaulding Street, 7:19 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Child abuse, Big Goose Road, West Fifth Street, 3:09 p.m.

• Assist agency, Omarr Avenue, 3:28 p.m.

• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 4:36 p.m.

• Mental subject, West 12th Street, 9:28 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, mile marker, Story, 9:37 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• James S. Lindstrom, 22, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Patricia A. Wilson, 72, Sheridan, check fraud, forgery, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 59

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 9

Number of releases for the previous day: 3