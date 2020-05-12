SHERIDAN — Walt Tribley, president of Northern Wyoming Community College District, will offer a presentation Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The presentation, “Emerging infectious diseases: Not your mother’s common cold,” will provide an overview of concepts related to emerging, or “new” diseases. From drug-resistant bacteria to viruses like HIV and COVID-19, Tribley will discuss how drug-resistant bacteria become prevalent, and the basic mechanisms of action for viruses.

Tribley is a scientist and trained in molecular biology with an emphasis in gene regulation. He started his career as a teacher of biology in a community college in Florida after earning undergraduate degrees in biology and education and then his master’s in biology from the University of Idaho. He eventually went on to earn his Ph.D. in biochemistry from Washington State University, where he studied the regulation of the Follicle Stimulating Hormone Receptor gene.

Tribley worked in biotech as a scientist and lab manager in a company trying to develop blood tests for gynecologic cancers. He left biotech for his first love, teaching, and has been engaged in community college administration for the past 18 years.

The lecture will take place over Zoom. To attend, see sheridan.edu/lecture.