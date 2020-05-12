CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services is hosting a series of virtual town halls to provide additional information about programs and unemployment insurance benefits, as well as answer questions from job seekers and employers.

This week’s town hall will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday and is free and open to the public.

Those who are filing for Unemployment Insurance, especially those filing for PUA, can tune in for a question-and-answer session with Unemployment Insurance representatives. This will be a 45-minute session devoted entirely to answering questions from UI claimants.

To register for the webinar, please visit: zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kOJASXurQLGyy9sHCeoaIg

Participants are encouraged to register in advance.

After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.