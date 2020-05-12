CHEYENNE — Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Dr. Kris Schamber and Dr. Sierra Gross will join AARP Wyoming members on a TeleTown Hall starting at 5:40 p.m. Thursday.

The physicians will offer an overview of medical-based issues around COVID-19 and take questions from AARP Wyoming members.

AARP will start making calls to a select number of its members at 5:30 p.m. AARP Wyoming members are encouraged to look for a call from a 1-800 number at that point.

If you want to listen in on the TeleTown Hall but are not called by AARP, call 1-877-229-8493 and use the PIN of 16277 when prompted. There is no charge to join the call and you are not required to be an AARP member to do so.

Schamber is a board-certified internal medicine physician who practices at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. He also serves as the medical director of the Sheridan Health Center, and the board of the Wyoming Medical Society.

He will be joined on the call by Gross, also an internal medicine physician, who practices at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.