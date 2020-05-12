CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Airlift Wing will conduct an aerial salute to the health care professionals on the front lines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, the Air National Guard will present a two-ship C-130 flyover across the skies of each hospital around the state, culminating in Cheyenne.

“We salute all those, both around the state of Wyoming and across the nation who have sacrificed so much to serve on the front lines of this pandemic,” said Col. Justin Walrath, 153rd Airlift Wing commander and pilot, WYANG. “It’s truly an honor for the men and women of the Wyoming Air National Guard to provide a ‘thank you’ to the first responders, medical professionals, and essential personnel providing support at this time.”

The aerial demonstration is part of Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute to all those supporting the COVID-19 response effort.

Anyone who gets video or photos of the C-130s flying overhead are encouraged to post on social media using the hashtags #AirForceSalutes and #AFFlyover.

On Friday, at 10:40 a.m., the planes will fly over Sheridan Memorial Hospital and the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center.