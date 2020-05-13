Filmed on the WYO Theater stage, the 2020 Sheridan Press Sports Awards premiered online at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 12.

The award show was hosted by Sheridan Press sports reporter Joel Moline. The evening included a virtual “red carpet” (album coming soon); surprise celebrity speaker Chris Prosinski, a celebrated former University of Wyoming football player; and, of course, announcements of the Sheridan County award winners.

Watch the official awards ceremony. Then, check out the lengthy list of standout athletes, teams and coaches nominated for awards, with the winners below.

2020 SHERIDAN PRESS SPORTS AWARDS WINNERS

Girls golf

Sadie Koltiska, Tongue River High School

Boys golf

Nick Summers, Tongue River High School

Girls cross-country

Kalie Bocek, Tongue River High School

Boys cross-country

Wyatt Ostler, Tongue River High School

Girls tennis

Ella Laird, Sheridan High School

Boys tennis

Ethan Kutz, Sheridan High School

Volleyball

McKenna Auzqui, Arvada-Clearmont High School

Women’s soccer

Elizabeth Pickett, Sheridan College

Men’s soccer

Marques Scott, Sheridan College

Football

Garrett Coon, Sheridan High School

Girls swimming

Zoe Robison, Sheridan High School

Boys swimming

Thomas Yates, Sheridan High School

Girls basketball

Courtney Wallach, Big Horn High School

Boys basketball

Sam Lecholat, Sheridan High School

Wrestling

Hunter Goodwin, Sheridan High School

Boys indoor track

Kyler Ostler, Big Horn High School

Girls indoor track

Alicia Thoney, Sheridan High School

Club sports

Alex Kesler, Sheridan NA3HL Hawks hockey

Special Olympics

Chloe Laumann

Fall Female Athlete of the Year

Ella Kessner, Sheridan High School

Fall Male Athlete of the Year

Will Pelissier, Big Horn High School

Winter Female Athlete of the Year

Courtney Wallach, Big Horn High School

Winter Male Athlete of the Year

Brock Bomar, Sheridan High School

Team of the Year

Sheridan High School boys cross-country

Coach of the Year

Kirk McLaughlin, Big Horn High School football

Sportsmanship Award

Zoe Robison, Sheridan High School

Scholar-Athlete Award

Jacob Boint, Sheridan High School

Teammate Award

Izzy Carbert, Tongue River High School

Katie Malin French Be Fierce Award for Perseverance

Winner:

Daie’n Bear Don’t Walk, Tongue River High School

Runners-up:

Jordan Frank, Big Horn High School

Ryan Sessions, Sheridan High School

Editor’s note: Discover more stories and photos for The Sheridan Press Sports Awards nominees and winners in the corresponding special section, published in the Wednesday, May 13, edition of The Press.