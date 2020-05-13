Filmed on the WYO Theater stage, the 2020 Sheridan Press Sports Awards premiered online at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 12.
The award show was hosted by Sheridan Press sports reporter Joel Moline. The evening included a virtual “red carpet” (album coming soon); surprise celebrity speaker Chris Prosinski, a celebrated former University of Wyoming football player; and, of course, announcements of the Sheridan County award winners.
Watch the official awards ceremony. Then, check out the lengthy list of standout athletes, teams and coaches nominated for awards, with the winners below.
2020 SHERIDAN PRESS SPORTS AWARDS WINNERS
Girls golf
Sadie Koltiska, Tongue River High School
Boys golf
Nick Summers, Tongue River High School
Girls cross-country
Kalie Bocek, Tongue River High School
Boys cross-country
Wyatt Ostler, Tongue River High School
Girls tennis
Ella Laird, Sheridan High School
Boys tennis
Ethan Kutz, Sheridan High School
Volleyball
McKenna Auzqui, Arvada-Clearmont High School
Women’s soccer
Elizabeth Pickett, Sheridan College
Men’s soccer
Marques Scott, Sheridan College
Football
Garrett Coon, Sheridan High School
Girls swimming
Zoe Robison, Sheridan High School
Boys swimming
Thomas Yates, Sheridan High School
Girls basketball
Courtney Wallach, Big Horn High School
Boys basketball
Sam Lecholat, Sheridan High School
Wrestling
Hunter Goodwin, Sheridan High School
Boys indoor track
Kyler Ostler, Big Horn High School
Girls indoor track
Alicia Thoney, Sheridan High School
Club sports
Alex Kesler, Sheridan NA3HL Hawks hockey
Special Olympics
Chloe Laumann
Fall Female Athlete of the Year
Ella Kessner, Sheridan High School
Fall Male Athlete of the Year
Will Pelissier, Big Horn High School
Winter Female Athlete of the Year
Courtney Wallach, Big Horn High School
Winter Male Athlete of the Year
Brock Bomar, Sheridan High School
Team of the Year
Sheridan High School boys cross-country
Coach of the Year
Kirk McLaughlin, Big Horn High School football
Sportsmanship Award
Zoe Robison, Sheridan High School
Scholar-Athlete Award
Jacob Boint, Sheridan High School
Teammate Award
Izzy Carbert, Tongue River High School
Katie Malin French Be Fierce Award for Perseverance
Winner:
- Daie’n Bear Don’t Walk, Tongue River High School
Runners-up:
- Jordan Frank, Big Horn High School
- Ryan Sessions, Sheridan High School
Editor’s note: Discover more stories and photos for The Sheridan Press Sports Awards nominees and winners in the corresponding special section, published in the Wednesday, May 13, edition of The Press.