SHERIDAN — Three firearms believed to belong to triple homicide suspect Dana Beartusk were found by a Montana road near Kirby Monday morning, according to Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Levi Dominguez, after an individual called the SCSO and reported discovering a gun on the side of the road.

All three handguns were turned over to the Wyoming State Crime Lab for further processing, which will include collection of fingerprint evidence, Dominguez said.

The individual who called SCSO identified themselves to law enforcement, but SCSO is not releasing a name.

Beartusk pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in 4th Judicial District Court April 30.

A search for at least one firearm began the night of March 29, after law enforcement responded to a report that Beartusk allegedly shot three people in Big Horn and discovered Angelina Beartusk, Seana Fisher and Mochdaveyano “Blackhawk” Fisher deceased by gunshot wounds to the head in the style of execution. The same evening, Beartusk was apprehended in Montana by the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office.

Dominguez declined to release information about the circumstances of the discovery — including type of firearms, whether they were registered, how far off the road the weapons were found and whether they were buried — to avoid hindering prosecution and pending results from the crime lab.

SCSO believes all three guns belong to Beartusk based on interviews conducted during the course of the investigation, Dominguez said.