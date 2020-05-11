New Sheridan County variance allows for indoor dining

SHERIDAN — Starting today, Sheridan County restaurants, cafes, bars and other places serving food and drink may provide service both indoors and outdoors, while following social distancing restrictions.

The public health order was signed by Sheridan County Health Officer Dr. Ian Hunter Friday and approved by State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist. The variance stipulates precautions that must be taken by establishments, such as seating a maximum of six people per table, situating tables at least 6 feet apart, staff donning face coverings at all times, hygiene and sanitizing and more. See Sheridan County Public Health Order 2020-3.

The latest order supplants public health order 2020-1, issued May 4, which detailed outdoor dining stipulations.

Sheridan County’s other active variance allows for church gatherings, in which churches must maintain 6-foot distances between households and limit interactions before, during and after services, among a list of other requirements outlined in Sheridan County Public Health Order 2020-2. View a list of local church updates here.

Statewide restrictions are also being relaxed. Late last week, Gov. Mark Gordon confirmed that the self-quarantine for travelers expired, and statewide public health orders will expire Friday. Learn more.