Stella Montano is an AARP volunteer in Sheridan.

COVID 19 has had a huge impact on all of us. I thought about one of the things I have missed the most — human touch. We all need human touch. Whether we like it, love it or dislike it, we all need it.

There is a saying, “A hug a day keeps the doctor away.” These days, a hug a day may lead to having to see a doctor. Our skin is our largest organ and is very responsive. Physical contact, be it a warm handshake, a sympathetic hug or even a congratulatory pat on the back, are all ways leading to human touch. I wondered if I was way out of touch with reality so I asked friends, via texts and phone what they thought of not being able to touch or be touched, as in a hug. Everyone agreed that it has been extremely difficult.

Studies show that the older we get, the greater the need for human touch. Regular gentle touch given with warmth and attention can have a huge positive impact on the elderly. Did you know there is actually a National Hugging Day? It started in 1986 and is celebrated on Jan. 21 — I believe we were all still unaware that we shouldn’t be hugging on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2020. Organizers of this event note that hugging has many benefits, including relieving stress, expressing care and concern for another person and promoting release of the happiness-inducing hormone oxytocin.

For people with dementia, human touch plays an important role in promoting overall well-being. Research shows that just five minutes of hand massage can induce a physical relaxation response and reduce levels of cortisol, a hormone released during times of stress. Massage has also been found to raise levels of serotonin, a neurochemical that promotes feelings of calm and reduces anxiety.

I have held the hand of several people with dementia and gently applied hand lotion and witnessed them relax.

If you are the caregiver to someone with dementia or any other need, you know the importance of caring for yourself. If you are a caregiver, visit the AARP Caregiving Resource Center for information, tools and support at www.aarp.org/caregiving, or call 877-333-5885.

The healing touch of massage is an excellent form of self care. There was a recent article in The Sheridan Press on Asia Stockwell, a local massage therapist, and she spoke on the health benefits of massage. I have been a recipient of Asia’s healing touch.

It has not only been difficult keeping our distance from our friends on a social level, but I almost feel a sense of disrespect when I greet or say goodbye without a hug or handshake. Especially my senior friends, which are many. Now we are wearing our masks, which is an even greater reminder that we need to keep our distance.

We all know it is for our safety and the safety of everyone else, but it has not been easy. Remember, we smile with our eyes so beneath the mask, when we smile it reaches the other person. For now, air hugs will have to do.

