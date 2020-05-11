SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 12:41 a.m.

• Medical call, Terry Road, 4:28 p.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist canceled, 1700 block North Main Street, 5:07 p.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 1700 block North Main Street, 9:37 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 11:08 a.m.

• Activated detector, 400 block Smith Street, 5:24 p.m.

• RMA assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 11:07 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• RMA assist, Wakeley Road, 8:55 a.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, Decker Road, 7:16 p.m.

Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday-Sunday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday – Sunday

• Not available by press time.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Suspicious circumstance, Fifth Street, Ranchester, 10:33 a.m.

• Found property, Moonlight Drive, 11:12 a.m.

• Welfare check, Terry Road, 12:32 p.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Smith Creek Road, Dayton, 3:15 p.m.

• Medical, Terry Road, 4:28 p.m.

• Battery, Lane Lane, 4:52 p.m.

• Trespass in progress, H Street and Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 6:07 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Bird Farm Road, 8:31 p.m.

• DUI, Ponderosa Drive, 9:36 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Black Mountain Drive, Dayton, 11:47 p.m.

Saturday

• Stolen vehicle cold, Highway 87, mile marker 36, 11 a.m.

• Welfare check, Goose Lane, 11:30 a.m.

• Lost child, Coffeen Avenue, 1:21 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Loucks Street, Banner, 1:59 p.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, Omarr Avenue, 4:37 p.m.

• Welfare check, Gosling Drive, 5:05 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Beatty Gulch Road, 6:54 p.m.

• Battery cold, West 13th Street, 7:14 p.m.

• Medical, Decker Road, 7:15 p.m.

• Welfare check, Weare Street, Ranchester, 8:58 p.m.

Sunday

• Fraud, Taylor Avenue, 9:59 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Bridge Street, Dayton, 11:30 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Country Estates Drive, 8 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Dayton East Road, Ranchester, 9:03 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Railway Street, Ranchester, 9:40 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Ira L. Fosdick, 63, Ranchester, expired registration, compulsory auto insurance, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Ashley D. Hall, 32, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Brianna M. Zaller, 24, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Spenser B. Iannoli, 20, Sheridan, use/under the influence of drugs, interference with a peace officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Richard Rodriguez, 55, Sheridan, DUI, interference with a peace officer, possession of marijuana, circuit court, arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol

• Howard B. Tate, 40, Sheridan, battery, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Tristyn A. Thompson, 24, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Kaleb T. Bakken, 23, Sheridan, use/under the influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Noe A. Perez-Sinaloa, 21, Sheridan, no headlights, DUI, no valid driver’s license, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 59

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 9

Number of releases for the weekend: 3

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 59