SHERIDAN — With precautions in place to keep employees and customers safe, the Sheridan College Agriculture Department’s annual plant sale will be this week.

Customers must place orders by sending an email to PlantSale@sheridan.edu by 4 p.m. Thursday. A vehicle pick up will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday in front of the Mars Agriculture Center greenhouse. Agriculture Department staff will send customers a confirmation email listing their final order and price.

On Friday, customers who have placed orders should enter at the southern entrance of Sheridan College on Dome Loop. Then, turn left on Whitney Way from the south and pull to the curb in front of the Mars Agriculture Center greenhouse.

Customers must not exit their vehicle under any circumstances.

A Sheridan College employee wearing a mask and gloves will bring orders to customers’ vehicles and take payment. Checks or correct change is preferred to reduce money handling. All employees will stay 6 feet apart while processing orders and during pick up.

To access an inventory sheet with plant types and costs, see tinyurl.com/SCplantsale. The Agriculture Department will update the form regularly, but there is no guarantee of availability.

All proceeds from the plant sale go directly to the Sheridan College Agriculture Club.