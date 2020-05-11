SHERIDAN — With schools remaining mostly empty until the fall semester, Sheridan County School District 2 began construction projects early and Sheridan County School District 1 is ahead of schedule for summer projects.

SCSD2 had major construction projects scheduled for this summer. SCSD2 facilities director Mathers Heuck said the projects starting early reduces the chance of classrooms not being ready for the start of the school year and having to scramble and find temporary classrooms.

Schools are usually out for 12 weeks, giving a small construction window. With preparation time and giving teachers an opportunity to set up rooms, 10 weeks is a more accurate window of opportunity, Heuck said.

Construction projects are underway at Sheridan High School and Sagebrush Elementary School. The science wing at SHS is being modernized and Sagebrush is being completely renovated.

SHS is 36 years old and the cabinetry was reaching the end of its life, lasting longer than expected. Construction workers began modernization of two rooms in the middle of April, and the rest are currently being cleaned out so renovations can begin.

Construction includes replacing the HVAC system in the wing, updating technology to match modern standards and replacing pipes. Pipes for gas were original glass but plastic piping is now being used, Heuck said. Crews will replace the floor to reduce needed maintenance. The previous floor needed refinishing every summer.

Access to the gym at Sagebrush was granted three weeks early and the renovation will hopefully be completed earlier, as well, giving more time for classrooms to be put back together for use in the fall.

SCSD1 has one major construction project scheduled for the summer. Construction crews are working on water lines and the parking lot at Tongue River Learning Center. The project originally scheduled to start June 1 will begin mid-May, SCSD1 Business Manager Jeremy Smith said. There is also a possibility of installing lights in the Tongue River Middle School parking lot to brighten it for winter activities.

Both school districts have utilized empty buildings to start on other projects. SCSD1 is installing LED light fixtures that require bulbs to be replaced less often, Heuck said.

Summer projects such as painting, improvements to storage rooms and refinishing of gym floors are already underway at SCSD1. All gyms will be complete by the end of May; they are usually not completed until June or July, Smith said.

Summer crews are utilized by both districts and deep cleaning of schools are typical during the summer.

SCSD1 expects to complete the cleaning of schools early and will not hire as many seasonal employees for the summer. Full-time custodial staff are usually joined by SCSD1 food service employees, instructors and college or high school students.

Smith said a reduced number of summer workers saves some money on the budget but is canceled out by the added costs for cleaning supplies, printing material and other additional costs that arose because of the pandemic.

Heuck said SCSD2 will continue with the normal schedule for deep cleaning of schools and will hire the same number of summer crew members. SCSD2 utilizes mowing and painting crews in the summer. Mowers have enough work to maintain the grounds, Heuck said. The painting crew might be slightly reduced since some painting has already occurred.