SHERIDAN — The Powder River Basin Resource Council organized a Local Foods Marketing Workshop for the spring season, which transformed into a webinar scheduled for release by mid-May, after in-person rescheduling proved improbable.

The webinar will be uploaded to YouTube and shared on social media to reach busy farmers and ranchers at their convenience, Communications and Development Director Robin Bagley said.

During the workshop, Rachel Bourgault with Lower Piney Heirloom Vegetable Gardens planned to offer local producers some training on how to up their marketing game with more engaging vendor booths and behaviors, such as including bright colors, clear branding and varying display levels, demonstrating good food safety practices, staying off the cellphone and always standing to greet customers.

For months the PRBRC foods committee discussed hosting a marketing workshop to help Sheridan’s food producers gain direct marketing skills, Bagley said. For farmers whose expertise lies in the soil, navigating the online world can be a challenge.

A survey of vendors at Landon’s Saturday Farmers Market in December showed eager interest in a workshop for improving social media and online selling skills, Bagley said. Bourgault identified the need to include information about how to lure non-virtual customers to booths too.

Shiloh Valley Family Farm owner Theresa Shaw began selling through a virtual market operated by Papa Joe’s Produce when farmers markets temporarily closed. In the virtual marketplace, customers can place orders with a variety of vendors and have a consolidated order delivered Saturday morning.

Even when farmers markets are open, Shaw finds the virtual market to be a safe place for consumers to access her products and protect her personal health. After battling Lyme disease, a compromised immune system limits her willingness to take risks with her health in public.

Shaw supports farmers markets for the direct connection between producer and consumer — one that allows customers to ask questions and understand the origins of their food.

Many of her virtual market customers began as in-person relationships at the market. But farmers markets have a limited reach as far as potential customer base, Shaw said.

Not all consumers prioritize the face-to-face interaction that is lost in the virtual space; they are simply looking for convenience accessing locally-produced food, she said. As a local food producer, connecting with customers through a variety of venues contributes to financial stability.

Some customers are not confident they can find what they need at a farmers market and go to the grocery store instead, which is convenient but not as secure of a food system as many people think, Shaw said.

Disrupted by extreme weather, natural disaster or a pandemic, a seemingly simple food supply chain reveals complexity and vulnerability.

“If anything, this pandemic has shown just how fragile our food system is,” Shaw said. “Local farmers aren’t like a backup generator. We can’t just sit there until we’re needed.”

Shaw spoke optimistically that the pandemic will encourage consumers to support local producers throughout the year, not only during times of distress. Without an established customer base, small producers won’t survive to provide necessities during urgent moments of food system insecurity, she said.

The virtual marketplace mediates the space between the convenience of a grocery store and supporting local vendors, Shaw said.

Still, Bourgault said from her perspective, the online platform cannot provide the lifelong learning accomplished through weekly conversations at a farmers market. Similar to shopping at a grocery store, shopping online for food is functional but limiting, she said.

Creative booth displays enhance that sensory experience, she said. Offering recipes to accompany produce or reminding customers to stay “one cow apart” for safe physical distancing are effective marketing tools. Virtual shopping has a place as a convenient venue, well-suited for unexpected weather or public health conditions. But she expects farmers markets to gain popularity for the multifaceted social experience they provide and the shared affirmation found in growing food.

“It all depends on how you define your farmer’s market,” Bourgault said. “Is it a place where you go, you meet other people, a social event, you’ve got questions to ask…or is it a place that you go like a grocery store and just pick up food?”

Bagley said she hopes by “enabling our producers to ratchet up their marketing skills,” consumers will maintain their patronage long after the pandemic, after seeing the quality and availability of locally-produced foods.

Local food suppliers are resilient — not as heavily impacted by a breakdown in the national food production chain, she said. Growing Sheridan County farmers’ customer base supports the local economy, keeps farms and ranches working and improves food security, Bagley added.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, promoting consumption of local foods and substituting national or international imports strengthens regional production partnerships and increases the number of people who benefit from sales locally — reducing the portion of each dollar that leaches out of the local economy.

Despite alternate priorities taking precedence today, Shaw continues to see the local food movement gaining momentum as a source of economic vitality and food security in the state, supported by consumers, producers and legislators.