Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | May 11

Wyoming Citizen Reported Two Imposter PayPal Scams

Two imposter PayPal scams were reported by a Wyoming citizen.

The first one is from “service@intl.paypal.com”but when you hover over the From field it is really from buldsosades-ifs136s.c3wja62@keheednaaa.com. The subject line is [Status Statement Added] New Information – Your account was restricted on: Thursday April 30, 2020. All the button links go to https://siaakehheed.com/0Fu9lf9. This one looks very real and is well written.

The second PayPal scam is very poorly written with multiple misspellings, improper use of capitalization and poor grammar. It is from BILLING CONFIRMATION <bcraighead60@gmail.com>.\, and the subject line is Order Confirmation (Ref-PPL298769876PPL)PAYMENT.

Wyoming Citizen Reported Sextortion Scam

Sextortion scams are general emails that say bad actors have hacked your video camera or web browsing history to record your supposedly off color activities online. This is very unlikely. This scam has particularly aggressive wording and is from “You’ve been HACKED” which translated to <mailto:cd.ph.gb@zs.fu.xo.golf-absolute.de> when you hover over it. The scammer asks for $700 in bitcoin currency and provides instructions and a bitcoin account for payment to prevent the video or history to be sent to all your contacts.

FTC Alert Links in Text Messages

The FTC (Federal Trade Commission) wants you to know that if you see a link in a text about economic impacts, small business loans, at home quarantining, or an offer for money, that these text messages are usually scams. The government does not text or email you. These scams have been spotted in WhatsApp.

FTC Alert for Small Business

Only get information about the Paycheck Protection Program from trusted sources. One is sba.gov/coronavirus. Scammers are hoping to trick you into giving them sensitive business information like bank account numbers, employee SSNs, and your money. You never have to pay in advance for a government loan. (Federal Trade Commission)

The US Census Bureau is not emailing you

Not only are there door-to-door scammers asking for personal information as part of a Coronavirus data gathering exercise, but bad actors are also sending emails saying they are official inquiries from the US Census Bureau. The Census does not involve questions about the coronavirus. (scambusters.org)

Costco COVID Stimulus Package Scams

Costco is being impersonated in emails and texts proclaiming you will get $110 goodies from Costco. Recipients are asked to click on a link to complete a survey, but the link downloads malware. These are not from the real Costco. (scambusters.org)

Fake UPS, DHS and FedEx Package Delivery Scam

There is a new wave of phishing email scams that impersonate shipping carriers like FedEx, UPS, and DHS. The emails say that a package can’t be delivered or will be held up due to government lockdown during the coronavirus crisis. Then, it instructs users to make corrections to the attached shipping document which installs malware. (bleepingcomputer.com)

Employment Scams

With unemployment on the rise, the old scam of “I can find you a job if you pay a fee” is resurfacing. Reliable employment agencies earn their money from employers, not potential employees. Other indications that this may be a scam is if you are requested to pay in advance for supplies, equipment, training, background or drug tests. Check with the potential employer to make sure they are legitimate and never accept a job that requires you to forward goods or money. (scambusters.org)