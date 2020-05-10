“Reading fiction makes me lose all sense of self, but at the same time makes me feel most uniquely myself,” Ceridwen Dovey wrote in The New Yorker piece “Can Reading Make You Happier?”

I have thought of this sentence again and again while contending with coronavirus. Over the past two months, I have lost and found myself in the nineteenth-century England of “Middlemarch,” the pre-revolution Russia of “Anna Karenina” and the modern Nigeria of “My Sister, The Serial Killer.” Turning the pages, I have laughed, cried and reflected. Like Dovey, I have been grateful for two seemingly contradictory elements: the opportunity to escape and a connectedness to our shared humanity.

During this time, I have also returned to Michael Scott’s era of “The Office,” attempted “Tiger King” and caught up on “Bojack Horseman.” While respectively entertaining and bizarre and clever, watching even the best shows in this “Golden Age of Television” is not simultaneously cathartic and healing and meditative — in other words, therapeutic — in the way of reading.

Reading fictional stories as a form of therapy is an established practice that dates back at least to the early nineteenth century. Bibliotherapy is prescribed officially and unofficially across the globe, in classrooms and prisons, in psychologists’ offices and your favorite local bookstores. Aren’t some of the best young-adult books based on the premise of a kindly, thoughtful librarian offering the misunderstood hero a literary portal into another world?

The evidence goes beyond anecdotes. The practice is proven to aid younger readers in developing desirable attitudes toward others, according to “Bibliotherapy: Fitting the Resources Together,” published by The University of Chicago Press in 1981.

Reading fiction is also shown to help adults.

“Bibliotherapy addresses numerous conditions, including abuse, behavioral issues, chemical dependency, chronic illness, homelessness, self-destructive behaviors, and many more,” stated “Bibliotherapy: Overview and Implications for Counselors,” an article in the American Counseling Association’s 2007 Professional Counseling Digest.

Reported benefits of bibliotherapy include “reduction of negative emotions and symptoms with their replacement by more positive behaviors and feelings,” according to the ACA piece, as well as “promoting problem solving, increasing compassion, developing empathetic understanding and enhancing self-awareness.”

I reached out to our local booksellers to ask which books they would prescribe during this time of coronavirus.

“I like to get lost in a book and to read about places I have never been,” Sheridan Stationery owner Robby Smith told me. “I like maps in books that show where the characters are going in the story, and if they don’t have a map, I’ll get out my atlas and follow them. So, on that note, as a distraction from reality, I would say a couple of my favorites are ‘Lonesome Dove,’ ‘The Nightingale,’ and the ‘Outlander’ series.”

Vi Channel, owner of Ye Olde Book Knook, recommends M. M. Kaye’s “The Far Pavilions,” an epic historical fiction novel set in the foothills of the Himalayas.

Channel also enjoys mystery and suspense books. Like Smith, Channel said she loves how “you can get lost” in the stories.

“For some, they are not the kind of thing that would ease your soul,” she noted. “I like them because they take me to another world.”

Because in the end, getting lost in a book is the surest way to find ourselves.