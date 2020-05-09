SHERIDAN — Sheridan County experienced a harsh winter a year ago, leading Kendrick Municipal Golf Course in rough playing condition. After a mild winter and equipment investment approved by Sheridan City Council, Kendrick golf course is currently in good playing condition.

PGA professional and course manager Brian James said it takes a lot of work, money and skill to properly maintain the condition of the golf course.

The main goal for maintenance crews every spring is to get the golf course in playing condition as soon as possible, complete the verification process and maintain the course condition on a consistent basis. The mild winter allowed Kendrick to quickly return to playing conditions and the new greenskeeper Justin Bishop did a fine job preparing the course, James said.

Investment from the city council aided in efforts to properly maintain the course. There was $400,000 dollars worth of equipment purchased by the city to be used by course staff.

Right now, the course is being enjoyed by the public and the challenge will be to maintain the course condition for the rest of the year. A lot of that maintenance comes through an aerification process.

Aerification is the removal of soil cores that allows for gas exchange within the soil. This allows for deeper roots and a healthier plant. The process also removes the leftover grass clippings and leaves a more consistent sand-based soil.

The consistent soil allows for the ground to remain even and consistent. The grass will now stand up to the daily use and can be mowed to a shorter height. The ball can roller father and more consistently with the shorter grass.

The aerification process is done by all golf course in the spring and fall. Kendrick will go through the aerification process June 1-2. This year they will use a different process by using solid-tine aerification process. Instead of a core being removed, spikes are driven into the ground to allow the change of gasses.

James said the advantage of solid tine is the course usually can return to its playing condition more quickly. Aerification does disrupt the condition of the course but hopefully, the new process restricts the amount of disruption.

Kendrick will continue its fertilization process program that moves the course into better condition each year.