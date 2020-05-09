By Andrew Graham

WyoFile.com

Via Wyoming News Exchange

Gov. Mark Gordon Thursday signed a proclamation convening the Wyoming Legislature for a special session on May 15 to distribute federal stimulus money to Wyoming businesses, healthcare facilities and workers.

Through four draft bills, lawmakers will likely deliberate distributing $500 million of the $1.25 billion the state received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which the U.S. Congress passed in March. Lawmakers are eyeing new programs that would provide loans to businesses, recompense landlords for lost rent to halt evictions and help fund healthcare facilities, among other needs.

Lawmakers will gather both online and in the State Capitol, which will be open to those legislators who wish to go there, according to an internal letter to lawmakers obtained by WyoFile. Even those lawmakers in the capitol will debate over internet conferences that will be live-streamed to the public, according to the letter from Speaker of the House Steve Harshman and Senate President Drew Perkins (both R-Casper). Harshman and Perkins will be present to sign bills, the Speaker said.

But the people’s house will be closed to the public, according to the proposed rules. Journalists will also be kept out, Harshman told WyoFile on Wednesday.

It’s not clear how many lawmakers will travel to Cheyenne and how many will join online but the letter suggests preparation for a significant gathering. Lawmakers attending in person will “follow all appropriate guidance” from State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, the letter says. Lawmakers will sit in committee rooms, conference rooms and the galleries if enough show up that the chamber floors are too crowded. Lawmakers who do travel to the capitol will receive the per diem compensations they normally receive for travel days.

Transparency advocates fear excluding the state’s press will leave off-camera goings-on in the people’s house unobserved.

“Should reporters be kept out of the capitol for a session of this importance?” Casper Star-Tribune Editor Josh Wolfson asked the governor at Thursday’s press conference.

“I don’t believe it’s anybody’s intent it’s certainly not mine and I don’t believe it’s the leadership’s intent to exclude reporters or the public from being able to participate,” Gordon said.

The Wyoming Press Association wrote a letter to legislative leaders on Thursday evening after learning “late” that the press could be shut out of the capitol. “The WPA understands that public safety may behoove the Legislature to bar the public from the Capitol,” the letter read, “but this makes the presence of the media even more important so that it can serve as the ‘eyes and ears of’ citizens who cannot attend the Special Session.”

Legislative leaders are meeting again on Friday.

The Legislature is trying to balance transparency, expediency and the public health concerns of the pandemic era, Harshman said. The state is hurting, and “I don’t want to sacrifice the good for the perfect,” he said. “Give us the benefit of the doubt and let’s get this [money] out to the people of our community.”

The full version of this article published online at wyofile.com on May 8. WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.