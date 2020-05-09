The last several weeks have provided distractions in abundance. Worry, fear and stress now permeate many lives.

These feelings come, almost entirely, as a result of COVID-19. Many have expressed concerns about contracting the illness. Others, though, have those feelings — and many others — due to the affect COVID-19 has had on our economy and community. Job loss, pay cuts, furloughs, supply shortages — all have added to the mix.

While those feelings represent real needs, another looming event has largely been overlooked. Beginning next week, candidates planning to seek public office in the 2020 election will be asked to file and announce their intentions.

Typically, during the weeks and months leading up to the filing period, candidates have honed messages, perhaps started social media accounts and maybe even launched a website.

With the arrival of COVID-19, many people have missed those steps. We feel it’s important to bring the election season back to the forefront.

While some candidates have already announced, others are likely still waiting in the wings. They may even be waiting for an “appropriate” time to announce their bids. I’ve heard several say, “When is the right time?” or “It just feels awkward right now.” Well, let’s be honest: Everything feels awkward right now.

Like the pandemic, the elections will also have far reaching consequences — locally, regionally and nationally. Our communities and our state will continue to face challenges both immediate and long lasting. We need strong, compassionate, honest leaders who put service above self.

We believe the more candidates voters have to choose from, the better chances we all have of finding the best candidate for the job.

The Sheridan Press readership has nearly doubled over the last month. People are paying attention. There has not been a better time to announce your intentions, discuss your policy positions and reach voters.