In the movies, a frontier sheriff is usually portrayed by a swaggering figure. An upstanding guy who can gather and lead a posse, fight cattle rustlers and break up saloon fights, all without breaking a sweat. That just might be the persona of our earliest peacekeepers.

As the second sheriff in the third century of Sheridan County’s history, I am honored to carry on the work of those before me (albeit much differently). For my first Community Perspectives column, I thought it would be interesting to tell you a bit about my earliest predecessors.

Five sheriffs served Sheridan County from 1888-1900, a short but tumultuous 13-year span. At a time when the sheriff might be the only county lawman to cover over 2,500 square miles without a car or a radio, I can only imagine how difficult it must have been to keep the peace. However, contemporary reports indicate they were very effective in delivering law and order to a burgeoning county.

It all started back in March of 1888 when Sheridan County split from Johnson County. We needed a new sheriff for the newly minted county, so the state selected James Enochs to fill that role until an election could be held. Enochs had been a stock inspector and deputy sheriff in northern Johnson County (which had just become Sheridan County) so he seemed the logical pick. It appears he was not the voters’ pick because the election held the same year ended with Thomas Keese (or maybe Kazee or Keisee — records show all spellings) receiving the most votes. So much for the logical selection.

Keese finished out the year of 1888 and yet another election was held wherein Enochs regained his office, serving from 1889-1890. It’s not clear whether Keese wanted out or the electors had voter remorse, but Enochs was back for a full term.

Enochs seemed by all accounts to be the epitome of a frontier sheriff. Born and reared in Texas, he set out trailing herds north as a teen and ended up in the Sheridan area in the mid-1880s. After his stint as sheriff, Enochs served as a representative to the Wyoming Legislature all while ranching on Lower Prairie Dog Creek.

Dennis Willey (1891-1894), Frank Morrow (1895-1896), and Wilson Peak (1897-1900) finished out the 19th century as county sheriffs.

I found only passing mention of Willey in our records but perhaps he is an ancestor to the Willey families that still call Sheridan County home. Willey was the first sheriff to be reelected to a subsequent term, so he had to be doing something right.

Much like Enochs, Morrow arrived overland by covered wagon to the Sheridan area, circa 1885. He spent many years serving in various law enforcement roles and as sheriff before starting a harness and saddle shop that was later sold to Otto Ernst.

Peak served as sheriff through the turn of the century and served as county commissioner before and after his two sheriff terms. He moved to the coast in 1910, but owned property here and remained connected to Sheridan until he died in 1933.

Much like today, all these men appeared to be involved in their community and exemplified public service before and after their terms as elected sheriffs. The more I read about these early pioneers, the more honored I am to be part of such a rich history of service to our residents and guests.

Allen Thompson is Sheridan County’s sheriff.