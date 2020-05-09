SHERIDAN — Monday at 8 a.m. the Sheridan County Courthouse will reopen to public access.

As the building reopens there will be a few changes to ensure the safety and welfare of employees and the public.

• Only three entrances will be open:

1. West — Brooks Street first floor (new addition)

2. West — Brooks Street second floor (new addition)

3. East — South Main Street third floor (new addition — district court and historic courthouse offices)

• Limited number of customers will be allowed into each office in order to maintain social distancing.

• Social distancing will be required while waiting to enter offices. Lines will be designated for county clerk, treasurer, assessor and elections’ offices with 6-foot spacing.

County officials encourage the public to continue utilizing the county drop box, mail, email, phone or online services to conduct business whenever possible.

The new county drop box is located at the corner of Brooks and Burkitt streets, on the courthouse side of the street. This is a safe and secure way to deliver documents to the county courthouse.

Please place your documents in a sealed envelope and address to the appropriate office. This will ensure the documents are delivered to the correct office in a timely manner.

Courts

Officials also reminded area residents that jurors must continue to call the juror telephone number to keep apprised of whether they are to report to the Circuit Court for a jury trial.

In addition, the public should not come to Sheridan County Circuit Court but should call 307-674-2940.

No in person payments will be accepted for court fines, assessment or restitution. Payments may be made online at citepayusa.com, via the Sheridan County drop box or by mail.

All criminal processes are continuing through the Circuit Court with the only change being in-person hearings. Defendants will either appear from the jail via video or by telephone. Anyone with a citation should call the Circuit Court clerk.

Persons needing to file for domestic violence or stalking orders of protection, forms are available on the web at https://www.courts.state.wy.us/court/circuit-court-of-the-4th-judicial-district-sheridan-county-state-of-wyoming-sheridan and/or contact the Advocacy and Resource Center at 307-672-7471 or the crisis line 307-672-3222. Please call Sheridan County Circuit Court Clerk regarding filing those documents.

To the extent possible, the 4th Judicial District Court clerk encourages child support payments, criminal fines, fees and restitution payment to be done by mail. If this is not an option, in-person transactions will be accepted Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Clerk of District Court Office by entering the courthouse through the third floor main entry on South Main Street.

For 4th Judicial District Court, to the extent possible, all hearings shall be conducted by video/telephone conferencing. If parties involved in cases have not already been contacted regarding instructions on how to participate from your legal counsel, the district court clerk’s office or district court’s judicial assistance, please contact the district court’s chambers at 307-674-4478 for further information and instruction.

If the call is not answered immediately, please leave a message and your call will be returned as soon as possible.

Do not attend a district court hearing in person without first being instructed to do so.