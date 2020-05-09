SHERIDAN — This week’s Summit Award winner, Lindsey Hall, is a Sheridan High School senior who has excelled academically and is involved with multiple SHS activities. She maintains a 4.0 GPA while taking a rigorous schedule including four Advanced Placement classes and five college courses. She has earned an academic letter each year of high school, participated on the SHS volleyball team and is a member of the SHS honor choir.

Hall explains her desire to challenge herself.

“Academically, I push myself to be the best I can be,” she said. “I love the challenge of the advanced classes.”

Her strong work ethic has been noticed by SHS faculty including math teacher Tim Daniels.

“Lindsey is a leader in our school in everything she does,” Daniels said. “She is mature, friendly, intelligent and also has an incredible work ethic to go along with it. She treats people with respect and values learning.”

The admiration is mutual as Hall holds Daniels in high regards.

“Mr. Daniels is an outstanding educator,” Hall said. “It is obvious he is very passionate about helping his students succeed. I know he will always be in my corner no matter the situation.”

Hall has been very intentional regarding her school involvement. She is a member of National Honor Society, co-leader for the Sources of Strength club and co-president of the Spanish club. While embracing these leadership opportunities, Hall connects with underclassmen offering them encouragement and support. She strives to be a positive influence for each person she meets.

Hall credits her parents, Richard and Kim Hall, for establishing a strong foundation which has contributed to her success.

“Throughout high school, my parents have provided support and encouragement,” she said. “They challenge me to keep growing.”

Being a member of the SHS honor choir provides Hall the opportunity to destress.

“Music is like therapy to me and I value the choir class taught by Mrs. Lecholat,” Hall said, adding that she truly appreciates the outlet it provides to balance her academic and activity schedules.

Volleyball has also been an important part of Hall’s life. She has played both school volleyball and AAU club volleyball since seventh grade. This past fall she participated on the SHS varsity team in her final senior year. Unfortunately, an early season injury sidelined her for much of the schedule. She is thankful for the support of her coach Jeff Bowie.

“He has been more than a coach, he is also a mentor and has inspired me with his caring and encouraging words of advice,” Hall said.

Although her school day is full, Hall makes time to serve her community. She is currently a Big Sister and treasures the time she spends with her “Little.” She especially appreciates the perspective shared by her Little and the importance of enjoying life’s little blessings.

Hall is passionate about Spanish and is currently completing her fifth year of instruction. She is originally from Sierra Vista, Arizona, and looks forward to the possibility of returning one day.

“Lindsey’s discipline and drive for doing only the best is an extremely admirable quality that very few people have,” SHS Spanish teacher Mario Montano said. “Her ideas and initiatives are guided by her desire to better the school, students and our community.”

Following high school graduation, Hall intends to further her education at Sheridan College. Her varied interests include business, political science and Spanish. In regard to her senior year being interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, Hall said, “It has definitely made me appreciate the abundant amount of time I have with my family and encourages me to seek out the blessings in disguise.”

Academics for All congratulates Lindsey Hall for her outstanding high school career and academic success.