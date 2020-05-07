By Andrew Graham, WyoFile.com

A Pinedale gym owner who was cited in April for reopening her business in violation of a state health order says slow government aid and threat of eviction forced her hand.

Jennifer Ramsey is one of a very few Wyoming residents so far subjected to enforcement action of COVID-19-related restrictions. Her case has become something of a cause celebre for Wyoming conservatives protesting “government overreach” and pushing for officials to reopen businesses.

As of late last week, gyms are once again authorized for operation, but county officials have not dropped the charges.

Ramsey is fighting the misdemeanor citation and its penalty of $100 or six months in jail or both, she said.

A court date is for sometime in September, she told WyoFile in a phone interview last week.

Ramsey received a citation from the Sublette County Sheriff’s Department on April 15 for violating Gov. Mark Gordon’s order closing bars, restaurants, gyms and other businesses. By May 1, the governor had reopened gyms, along with beauty shops, barbers and other personal care businesses.

Sublette County Attorney Mike Crossen declined to comment on the charges.

Whether the rarity of Ramsey’s case stems from lax enforcement or low violation instances is not well documented. But many officials, from the governor down, have expressed a reluctance to use force or legal instruments to enforce the health orders in Wyoming.

“We ask people rather than tell them what to do, and Wyoming people have really stood up and I would expect them to continue to do that,” Gordon said during an April 29 press conference to discuss reopening some closed businesses. He noted, however, that the orders were enforceable.

Ramsey is a former Sublette County sheriff’s deputy who served more than six years on that force, she said. Audio of the encounter between her and Undersheriff Lance Gelhausen, who visited her business to enforce the order, highlights the potentially tense interactions in small town Wyoming if business owners defy the pandemic-driven health orders.

Though Ramsey cited economic concerns as driving her decision, she also described the government’s response to the virus as oppressive and capricious.

“I don’t understand why grocery and liquor stores would be open and crowded and gyms aren’t,” she said.

The government left her without viable options besides defying the order, she argues.

Ramsey initially closed her Iron Bar gym in accordance with Gordon’s order, she said. She applied for unemployment insurance and a government assistance program through the Small Business Association — the loan program she applied for was offering up to $10,000.

The unemployment money was slow in coming, she said, and the loan from the SBA was based on the number of employees the business had — which was one: Ramsey herself.

The SBA found her eligible for $1,000 through the program, according to an email reviewed by WyoFile.

The gym owner reached out to county public health officials to pursue an exemption to the order but did not feel she got clear answers, she said.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy. This story was edited for space. The full story can be found in its entirety at wyofile.com.