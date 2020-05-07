SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Gas odor investigation, 100 block South Brooks Street 9:21 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports not available.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Animal dead, Dana Avenue, 7:56 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Dana Avenue, 7:55 a.m.

• Welfare check, Alger Avenue, 10:06 a.m.

• Animal found, East Sixth Street, 10:17 a.m.

• Medical, Dunnuck Street, 10:10 a.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 9:44 a.m.

• Alarm, West Fifth Street, 10:50 a.m.

• Harassment, West Works Street, 10:49 a.m.

• Animal cruelty, North Sheridan Avenue, 11:42 a.m.

• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 11:45 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:07 p.m.

• Cat trap, Gladstone Street, 12:32 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Rosewood Court, 12:01 p.m.

• Dog at large, Eighth Street, 1:01 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 1:01 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:29 p.m.

• Accident, East College Avenue, 1:57 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 2:12 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 2:38 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:56 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 3:05 p.m.

• Accident, South Main Street, 3:35 p.m.

• Fraud, South Canby Street, 3:57 p.m.

• Drug activity, Coffeen Avenue, 4:01 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:19 p.m.

• Vandalism cold, Kendrick Park, 7:41 p.m.

• Fraud, Sheridan area, 7:43 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Long Drive, 8:29 p.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 9:28 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road, 11:07 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Suspicious circumstance, Decker Road, 8:15 a.m.

• Hazardous conditions, Highway 14, mile marker 4, 9:25 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Wyarno Road, mile marker 3, 12:09 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Valley View Drive, 12:22 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Railway Street, Arvada, 12:45 p.m.

• Dog at large, Highway 335, 2:20 p.m.

• Death investigation, Highway 335, 7:14 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 9, Parkman, 9:02 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Nicholas J. Bell, 21, Sheridan, driving under suspension, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jason M. Brewer, 33, Odessa, Texas, possession of controlled substances plant and powder or crystal form, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Heather C. Clinton, 23, Missoula, Montana, possession of controlled substances plant and powder or crystal form, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Brandi A. Davitt, 31, Roundup, Montana, possession of controlled substances plant and powder or crystal form, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Gary R. Davitt, 51, Youngsville, New York, possession of a controlled substance plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Oscar Kesselring, 24, Witchita, Kansas, DUI, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol

• Caitlin Linde, 30, Odessa, Texas, probation violation/revocation, possession of a controlled substance plant form, district court, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Michael A. Pritchard, 24, Toutche, Washington, possession of controlled substances plant and powder or crystal form, compulsory auto insurance, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Matthew D. Specht, 30, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 58

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 10

Number of releases for the previous day: 4