SHERIDAN — During a typical year, Sheridan College faculty hold a Student Awards Ceremony the last week of April to celebrate student achievements. College administrators host the ceremony, and students’ parents, grandparents or friends are invited to campus for a family-style meal. Due to COVID-19, Sheridan College was forced to cancel this year’s event.

According to Northern Wyoming Community College District President Dr. Walter Tribley, the Student Awards Ceremony is a chance for faculty to recognize students who have made notable academic, service or other achievements.

“Perhaps one of the hardest things about having to move classes online for the remainder of the semester was that faculty had to forgo opportunities like this to formally recognize their students,” Tribley said. “However, that doesn’t change the incredible achievements of our students or how proud our faculty are of their hard work and dedication.”

Sheridan College is proud to recognize each student receiving an award this year:

Alyssa Barkhurst — Jodee Kawalok Memorial Scholarship (Dental Hygiene)

Corinne Barrett — Recognition for Undergraduate Research in Science

Brandon Benson — Math Student of the Year

Sarah Bicocchi — Recognition for Undergraduate Research in Science

Jessica Bonefield — Delta Dental Endowed Scholarship

Taylor Bowie — Diane Knutson Award for Outstanding Future Music Educator

Beck Bridger — Whitney Award for Outstanding Performer

Ryan Brogan — Witzel Award for Outstanding Music Technologist

Wilma Caster — Nightingale Award (Nursing)

Gina Cooper — Student Veteran of the Year

Jennifer Clark — TRIO Student of the Year

Nandy Crabb — Leibinger Scholar for Outstanding Academic Achievement

Chelsea Deegan — Delta Dental Endowed Scholarship

Ben De Leon — Peer Tutor Award

Trey Dempewolf — Outstanding 1st Year Machine Tool Technology Student

Jess Dollard — Jodee Kawalok Memorial Scholarship (Dental Hygiene)

Kevin Dow — Clinical Excellence in Nursing Award

Kara Golphenee — Millicent T. Rogers Outstanding Nursing Student

Theron Kalasinsky — Recognition for Undergraduate Research in Science

Galen Kretschman — Reddington Award (Ag)

Kody Laing — Outstanding Physical Science Student

Hector Martinez — Student Services Student of the Year

JoVon McClanahan — Athletic Director Student Athlete of the Year Award

Hannah Morneau — Recognition for Undergraduate Research in Science

Owen Nelson — Sheridan College Foundation Tech Studies Award

Danielle Parker — Sigma Phi Alpha Honor Society (Dental Hygiene)

Tyler Planichek — Outstanding 2nd Year Machine Tool Technology Student

Amanda Pugh — Outstanding Life Science Student, Recognition for Undergraduate Research in Science

Cassidy Schellinger — Sheridan College Foundation C.R. Gibbs Leadership Award

Heidi Schueler — Outstanding Ag Student

Ruben Serna — Sheridan College Foundation Tech Studies Award

Dymond Smith — Sheridan College Foundation Tech Studies Award

Mindy Songer — Outstanding Overall Science Student, Recognition for Undergraduate Research in Science

Alden Summers — Diesel Student of the Year, Ray Kroc Award, Sheridan College Foundation C.R. Gibbs Leadership Award

Julia Swenson — Edna Stowe Thomas Award (Dental Hygiene), Sigma Phi Alpha Honor Society (Dental Hygiene)