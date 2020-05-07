BIG HORN — The recent works of artist Sonja Caywood are on display in the Northern Trust Gallery at The Brinton Museum. Join the museum Saturday at 7 p.m. as museum staff host a virtual artist reception.

Kick back at your home computer, grab your favorite libation and log into the live video to enjoy the art and the artist.

Caywood will talk about her paintings and be able to answer your questions.

Caywood’s work is for sale by contacting the Brinton Museum Store. Proceeds go toward helping The Brinton and keeping Caywood supplied with cows to paint.

To participate, you must register for the reception at bit.ly/35EGh0j. Even if you only “think” you might participate, organizers ask that you please register.

For additional information, see thebrintonmuseum.org.