LARAMIE — Nonprofits have always played an important role in communities. From feeding families to providing care for our children, charitable organizations are critical. Right now, many are seeing an increased demand in services but don’t have the resources needed to meet that demand.

The Wyoming Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund is helping address the issue.

In just four weeks, the fund, which was created by donations from individuals across the state, has granted $123,321 to 30 organizations statewide, including to The Food Group in Sheridan and to the Buffalo Children’s Center.

“This grant opportunity for qualified organizations, immediately helps fill a vital role in support of communities, families and those in need across the entire state,” said Ada Kirven, who serves as a committee member of both the Wyoming Community Foundation’s Sheridan-Johnson Local Board and the COVID-19 Fund. Kirven noted that applications are currently reviewed on a weekly basis and those organizations working to support vulnerable populations in the community are given priority.

“During these challenging times, nonprofits play such a critical role in supporting services throughout our communities,” Kirven said. “We’re currently making grants up to $5,000, which we hope helps provide the additional support needed to help get through this time.”

Kirven also stated that although not every organization will qualify for the COVID-Fund grants, the Wyoming Community Foundation also has a competitive grant application cycle that is open until June 15.

“Any charitable organization working to improve our community is encouraged to apply to the competitive cycle before June 15,” Kirven said.

In 2019 the Wyoming Community Foundation granted nearly $9.5 million to nonprofits and, so far this year the Sheridan-Johnson Local Board of WYCF has granted $43,180 to local organizations.

For more information about the Wyoming Community Foundation, the organizations it supports, or getting involved, see www.WYCF.org or call 307-721-8300.