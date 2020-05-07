PRBRC a good neighbor

Re: Disappointment in proposed project

My family has lived in the Tongue River Valley for generations. We are a close-knit community with good neighbors who watch out for each other.

A few years ago when a Kentucky company, Ramaco, came to Sheridan with the idea of opening a new coal mine near us, we became alarmed. This company refused to treat us like neighbors. The company bullied us and tried to prevent us from protecting our property rights and values, as well as preserving our clean air, water and quality of life.

The only organization that listened to us and offered help was Powder River Basin Resource Council. PRBRC stood with us to ask for responsible development that protects us and our property. They helped us understand the process and brought in scientists, nationally known and respected in their fields, to analyze Ramaco’s mine permit. These experts told the truth about the threats this uneconomic coal mine present to our water, our homes, our river and our landscape.

The truth is that Ramaco’s founders have a shady history. And while they boast about their private funding, they have also received millions of dollars in federal funding for their project, which they are also pursuing in West Virginia. They’re not here for the long haul, but PRBRC has been helping folks like us for 47 years.

My family and my neighbors are grateful to Powder River for standing up to help us protect what we hold dear and not let it endanger our health, safety, property, and quality of life.

Joan Tellez

Sheridan