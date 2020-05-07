Over the last few weeks, athletic organizations across the country have struggled to figure out what the summer season may entail.

Athletes who have trained for months and even years have found out that their contests would not take place. Olympics have been postponed until 2021. Rodeos across the country have been nixed or postponed. NCAA competitors had entire spring seasons canceled. MLB and other summer athletes still aren’t sure if they’ll get to play, let alone to stadiums full of fans.

More locally, American Legion baseball regionals and World Series won’t happen in 2020. Runners won’t have the chance to compete in the Bighorn Mountain Wild and Scenic Trail Run in June. Hoop Jammers won’t take to the black top, either.

Some teams, though, still hope to take to the diamonds this summer. American Legion teams received the go-ahead to begin practices this week, albeit with some adjustments to comply with statewide health orders.

A new Sheridan County fastpitch softball program hopes to do the same.

Practices won’t include more than nine people at a time. That means the girls will likely be split up and unable to practice as a whole team until additional health orders are lifted. Parents are asked to stay away from practices to help comply with health orders. No high-fives or fist bumps will be part of practices. Neither will team huddles. Extra steps and precautions will be implemented to ensure cleanliness and distancing between players.

When tournaments begin — even if some of the rules regarding large gatherings become less strict — crowds of hundreds of people likely won’t be encouraged. So, fan access might remain limited.

Even with all of those restrictions — which many will view as a real bummer — at least the athletes will get to play. They’ll get outside — in the dirt and the grass — to laugh, compete, learn and grow.

Parents and some players may still be leery of restarting normal activities. Those concerns shouldn’t be minimized as each of us has faced the pandemic differently and each has varying levels of risk, fear and uncertainty. Judging others for their fears does little more than create division — the exact opposite goal of team sports, which seek to teach sportsmanship and teamwork, among other skills.

Patience will prove a key trait for all involved, as guidelines and circumstances will continue to change on a weekly, if not sometimes daily, basis. This means patience with athletic organizations, coaches, players and tournament hosts. It means respect for each other and our varying circumstances.

We hope it also will mean an opportunity to play.