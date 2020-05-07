By Sheila McGuire, Uinta County Herald via Wyoming News Exchange

EVANSTON — In some exciting news for Uinta County, the Wyoming Department of Health announced on Monday that a large special testing study conducted at the Wyoming State Hospital found no new cases of COVID-19.

A Community Protection Initiative Team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently visited WSH as part of a national effort to visit areas with low incidence of the disease to help support infection control efforts and hopefully keep infection rates low.

During that visit, the CDC team recommended WSH participate in a point prevalence study, which involves testing a large number of people at the same location in a short-time period.

A press release from WDH states, “CDC team members and WSH nursing staff collected samples from 46 patients and 172 staff members on May 1 using supplies provided by the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne, also part of WDH. Samples were tested over the weekend at the same lab. All 218 patients and staff tested negative for COVID-19, with only one specimen untested due to a labeling issue. The voluntary testing amounted to a 61% sample of both patients and hospital employees.”

The study was important not only to assess possible asymptomatic infection at WSH but also within Evanston and Uinta County since so many area residents work at the facility.

State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said, “With the unique challenges involving infection control within a psychiatric treatment facility and the state hospital’s role as an important employer in the Evanston community, we all welcomed this opportunity when it was offered by the CDC team.”

Bill Rein, WSH administrator, said the results were very encouraging and issued this statement with the WDH press release: “CDC team members complimented us on the processes we had in place since the pandemic began and recommended we continue following our established protocols as the pandemic continues.

“I want to commend hospital staff for their hard work and thank the CDC team members, local public health representatives and the staff at the state laboratory for their help with this project,” he said.

Infection control measures utilized at WSH and noted by the CDC include multiple levels of screening before admitting new patients, testing of patients before admission and discharge, limiting attendance at in-person meetings, increasing sanitation, taking special precautions when transporting patients, t-testing staff for masks early in the pandemic, and establishing quarantine and isolation units and processes to safeguard patients and staff.

The encouraging news likely supported plans for Uinta County officials to request a variance to further ease restrictions from the statewide public health orders that were continued last week by Gov. Mark Gordon.

Uinta County Public Health Nurse Manager Kim Proffit verified county officials are working on a variance request to submit to Harrist for approval; however, she said specifics of that variance request are not yet certain.

During a COVID-19 Joint Incident Command Response Team situation update video meeting held last Friday, Proffit detailed the considerations that would be used to help determine if the county would seek a variance to either ease or tighten restrictions.