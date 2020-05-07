As of Wednesday, 47.5% of Wyoming households have self-responded to the U.S. 2020 Census.
In Sheridan County, 54.6% have responded as of May 4, sitting in fifth place in the state in county responses and sixth place in city responses, with the following municipal breakdowns:
Clearmont: 20%
Dayton: 13.3%
Ranchester: 18.1%
Sheridan: 64%
You can complete the census online, by phone or by mail.
To complete the online questionnaire, visit my2020census.gov/login after receiving materials mailed to your home or left at your door.