As of Wednesday, 47.5% of Wyoming households have self-responded to the U.S. 2020 Census.

In Sheridan County, 54.6% have responded as of May 4, sitting in fifth place in the state in county responses and sixth place in city responses, with the following municipal breakdowns:

Clearmont: 20%

Dayton: 13.3%

Ranchester: 18.1%

Sheridan: 64%

You can complete the census online, by phone or by mail.

To complete the online questionnaire, visit my2020census.gov/login after receiving materials mailed to your home or left at your door.