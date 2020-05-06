By Camille Erickson, Casper Star-Tribune via Wyoming News Exchange

CASPER — The pandemic is not treating everyone in Wyoming equally. People of color and Native Americans in the state are being disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus, data collected by the Wyoming Department of Health shows.

Out of the 452 confirmed cases in the state as of Tuesday, 54 percent of patients identified as white. But white people comprise over 83.8% of Wyoming’s population. Meanwhile, American Indian and Latino patients are overly represented in the data, with the rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases outstripping their percentage of the state population.

Wyoming isn’t an outlier: The virus is infecting communities of color at higher rates in almost every state across the country. Advocates point to entrenched inequities that have long plagued communities of color. A lack of health care access and economic opportunity, fueled by decades of discriminatory policies, are just some of the myriad factors fueling the racial disparities Wyoming is seeing.

In Wyoming, American Indian patients so far make up a staggering 22.3% of confirmed COVID-19 cases but represent 2.7% of the state’s total population. Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, who is a member of the Navajo Nation and the first Native American to serve in Wyoming’s Senate, doesn’t necessarily need statistics to know the pandemic has been devastating to American Indian families, especially those living on the Wind River Reservation.

“I think whenever we’re talking about statistics and data, or the number of cases, there is something really impersonal about that,” she said. “When you think about losing a family member and an important person in your community, there’s no question in my mind that we can’t forget that these are human beings.”

The factors exacerbating the coronavirus in Indian Country are “hundreds of years in the making,” according to Ellis.

For instance, inconsistent access to medical care and barriers to economic mobility have deep roots in legacies of forced assimilation and colonization, not to mention ongoing discrimination and chronic poverty facing Native families across Wyoming.

“It’s just this generation-by-generation decline,” Ellis said. “… All (these structural issues) lend themselves to making COVID-19 more spreadable and more deadly, especially when you think about underlying health conditions that were preexisting.”

The disproportionate number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Wind River Reservation is likely in part due to the higher rate of coronavirus testing available for tribal citizens, compared to other parts of the state. About 45% of non-Wyoming Public Health Laboratory tests conducted in Wyoming took place in Fremont County.

However, factors like housing shortages and the prevalence of multi-generational family homes also likely place tribal citizens at a higher risk during the pandemic.

The sharp uptick in confirmed COVID-19 cases the past two months on the reservation comes in spite of a concerted effort by the tribal nation to stop the spread; the reservation is the only place in Wyoming with a stay-at-home order.

“A lot of our families live in multi-generational homes, where they’ll have 10, 15, 20 people in a house, and that may be from babies to grandma and grandpa, who are very much at risk,” said Dr. Paul Ebbert, chief medical officer of the Northern Arapaho Tribe’s Wind River Family & Community Health Care. “If you’re 25, and you get the disease, your risk is still relatively low. But if you’re 75 with diabetes or heart disease, then your risk is very, very high.”

Latino communities in Wyoming have also been hit hard by the pandemic.

Latino patients testing positive for COVID-19 make up nearly 14% of all confirmed cases, but 10% of the total population.

Antonio Serrano, an advocacy manager with Wyoming’s ACLU, said it’s important to consider the additional risks facing people of color, and the ways current health care systems fail to serve Wyomingites living on the margins.

“Black people, Latinx and Indigenous people are among the most vulnerable communities and at risk for COVID-19,” Serrano said. “We’re generally the workers who are on the front lines fighting against COVID-19, and Latinx and immigrants are part of that community.”

A study by the Center for American Progress found the economic fallout from the coronavirus has been particularly severe for communities of color, due to “occupational segregation, economic exploitation, and employment discrimination.” For example, workers of color are overly represented in the nation’s low-wage job sector and therefore less likely to have the luxury of working from home. And analysis by the Pew Research Center study found 29 percent of Latino households nationwide have suffered loss of work and 40 percent have experienced reductions in income during the pandemic.

Black, Latino and Native American households have less wealth and liquidity than white households on average, due to racial discrimination too.

“The coronavirus has absolutely exposed all underlying structural inequalities,” said Jen Simon, founder of the Wyoming Women’s Community Action Network. “Anything that was broken before wasn’t magically going to be fixed in a crisis, it was actually going to be illuminated, exacerbated and maybe even expanded in certain ways.”

Immigrant families are scared to access medical resources when needed.