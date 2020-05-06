SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block Emerson Street, 8:12 a.m.

• Motor vehicle accident, Coffeen Avenue and Sugarland Drive, 2:04 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports not available.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Dog at large, Fourth Avenue East, 7:58 a.m.

• Animal dead, Fifth Avenue East, 8:21 a.m.

• Citizen flag down, Grinnell Plaza, 9:04 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 9:16 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:50 a.m.

• Shoplifting, North Main Street, 10:09 a.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 10:20 a.m.

• Theft cold, Sumner Street, 10:31 a.m.

• Suicide attempt, Long Drive, 11:28 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 11:33 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Brundage Lane, 12:39 p.m.

• Accident, Custer Street, 1:35 p.m.

• Accident with injuries, Coffeen Avenue, 1:58 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Avoca Place, 2:20 p.m.

• Careless driver, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:49 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Works Street, 2:51 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Place, 4 p.m.

• Citizen flag down, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:25 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Gould Street, 5:02 p.m.

• Assist agency, College Meadow Drive, 7:33 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Big Horn Avenue, 8:25 p.m.

• Removal of subject, no location reported, 9:08 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:08 p.m.

• Barking dog, South Carrington Street, 9:31 p.m.

• Mental subject, Thurmond Street, 11:46 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Livestock loose, Beaver Creek Road, 12 a.m.

• Suicide attempt, Rawhide Drive, Banner, 7:34 a.m.

• Assist agency, Long Drive, 11:52 a.m.

• Lost child, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 12:44 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Thompson Creek Road, Clearmont, 1:44 p.m.

• Assist agency, Avoca Place, 4:02 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Coffeen Avenue, 8 p.m.

• Welfare check, Cottonwood Lane, Banner, 9:07 p.m.

• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 9:38 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, Story, 10:50 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Onnisty J. Schossow, 20, Wyarno, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 50

Female inmate count: 8

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 2