Compiled from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers

Even as the state slowly begins to return to normal conditions, Wyoming residents continue to reach out to their neighbors to provide support and encouragement.

The state’s newspapers are filled with stories about people’s efforts to cheer one another up, from the creation of a drive-in theater in Newcastle to parades for people who have been in isolation for one and one-half months and the creation of a “COVID mural.”

Here are a few examples:

Collaborative COVID mural emerges in Laramie

LARAMIE — The Laramie Free Wall, a downtown space that allows artists to hone their mural and graffiti skills, has been transformed into an impromptu collaborative mural in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Artist Meg Thompson Stanton started the project last week by painting a mask-wearing pronghorn on the wall, leaving room in the landscape for additional wildlife. Then she invited a handful of local artists to contribute their own images in coming days.

“I think artists are uniquely qualified to respond in all manner of ways and media to colossal and historical events — good and bad,” Thompson Stanton said.

She said artists create context around life experiences, allowing audiences to relate to them. They do some of their best work amid uncertainty.

“Most good creative work happens when the artist is taking risks and uncertain of the outcome,” she said.

In mulling the idea of a project for the Free Wall, she got stuck on the idea of delivering a message before she decided to trust the visual image that starts with the pronghorn.

Weston County Fairgrounds transformed into drive-in theater

NEWCASTLE — Sponsored by Pinnacle Bank, and the brainchild of the Weston County Fairgrounds manager, Kara Fladstol, drive-in movies will now be held at the fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday nights.

These events will take place during the COVID-19 shutdown. This is not going to be in competition with the Dogie Theatre, Fladstol noted, but to help fill a void that exists since the theater is currently closed.

Weston County’s public health officer, Dr. Mike Jording, has also approved concessions during the events, but certain conditions must be maintained in order for this event to keep occurring for the duration of COVID-19 restrictions.