SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan has resumed its sorting operations at the Recycling Center. This means commingled recyclables collected from curbside recycling collection service will be sorted, baled and shipped off to recycling markets once again.

The city intends to continue with its sorting operations as long as current resources remain available and the risk of COVID-19 exposure through handling of waste remains low.

All historical recycling and waste collection services and schedules will remain in effect. If you have questions or concerns, please contact the Solid Waste Division at 307-674-8461.

