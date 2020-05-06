SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild will host the state’s first-ever virtual beer festival Saturday from 1-5 p.m.

Keep WY Brewing will include virtual tours, exclusive tastings, food and beer pairings, giveaways, games, trivia and more. Attendees are encouraged to purchase Wyoming beer and explore the private Facebook page, VIP Zoom After-Party and more.

Ticket levels range from $10-300. All proceeds will benefit the Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting and promoting the interests of craft brewers throughout the state — a cause heightened during the unprecedented challenges of coronavirus closures.

More than 60% of breweries in Wyoming depend almost exclusively on taproom sales, according to Michelle Forster, the guild’s executive director.

“With all breweries closed to on-premise traffic, these businesses are in serious peril,” Forster said, encouraging Wyomingites to come together virtually to support their local breweries by attending the festival.

“Beer has historically been at the center of human gatherings — it’s a great equalizer,” Forster continued. “We’re living in an extraordinary time, when the meaning of ‘gathering’ has expanded beyond a physical coming together. This festival is an opportunity for us to enjoy our craft beer community from a safe distance while also contributing to the future survival and success of our beloved local breweries.”

For more information, see wyocraftbrewersguild.com.