By Isabella Alves, Wyoming Tribune Eagle via Wyoming News Exchange

CHEYENNE — While the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, and health care professionals are more important than ever, not everyone is seeking them out when they need them.

Throughout the nation, people aren’t seeking health care for their illnesses and ailments. Emergency room visitations are down, and doctors are seeing patients come in after delayed care made their conditions worse. This also is happening in Cheyenne.

Dr. Patty Zishka, an urgent care physician with a public health background at HealthReach, said it’s been documented that a lot of people are putting off care that could be life threatening, or an inconvenience that is causing them more pain. Zishka said she’s worried about people who are diabetic who aren’t getting their medication, and those who have heart disease and are delaying care.

Note from The Press: My Bighorns, our free app, has a dedicated coronavirus section, so you can access the latest updates easily on your smartphone or tablet. Download from the Apple Store or Google Play. Please also consider supporting The Press by subscribing to our newspaper and/or making a tax-deductible donation.