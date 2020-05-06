SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 3 Board of Trustees granted a one-time $2,000 bonus to teachers employed during the 2019-2020 school year during a special board meeting Tuesday evening. Staff and coaches employed full time also received bonuses for the past year.

Board members felt the efforts by the teachers the past year deserved bonuses. The base pay for teachers is less than the surrounding districts and was a way to even out the compensation level compared to other districts. Bonuses for staff were also given to close the gap for lost hours during the switch to virtual learning.

SCSD3 will follow the virtual learning plan for the remainder of the year.

SCSD3 Superintendent Charles Auzqui presented the two graduation plans submitted for approval by the county and state health officers. Graduation is being planned for May 24.

Option A has graduation ceremony taking place outside on the lawn by the old school with no more than 10 family members allowed to attend per student. Additional family desired by students will distance themselves on the back of the lawn.

If the ceremony is forced inside, the set up will be similar to option A but senior tables will be placed in the multi-purpose room.

In both options, the school does not support any congregation following the ceremony.

In other news

• The board reluctantly approved the resignation letter from Mike Sauers, who will be taking another job. Sauers was a 7-12 grade business and computer science teacher, SCSD3 athletic director and assistant coach for the Arvada-Clearmont High School volleyball, girls basketball and boys basketball teams.

• Auzqui is awaiting a “smart start template” from the state that districts need to fill out prior to returning to classes in the fall. School safety and closure plans are topic included in the template.

• End of year checkout plans have been submitted and are awaiting approval from health officials. Plan A calls for elementary students to check out May 20 and 7-12 grade students check out May 21.

• Auzqui recommended the board keep the current classified staff for the next year, excluding a paraprofessional position in Arvada. He also encourages the board to revisit the conversation about closing Arvada and preparing for a reduction in funds for the coming years.