SHERIDAN — Upon graduating high school, Hannah Jost decided to pursue the path of an affordable college education through Sheridan College instead of looking out of state or pursuing a college tennis career.

After one year a Sheridan College, Jost will once again pick up the racket, competing at Tabor College.

“As this door opened in Hillsboro, Kansas, I think it is a great opportunity for me to grow some more in a different place,” Jost said.

Tabor tennis coach Luke Rencher has been recruiting Jost for a while now and is excited she decided to accept a scholarship offer to play next season.

Jost has an uncle that is a professor at Tabor and a sister that works on campus. Tabor Alumni also helped Rencher locate Jost as a potential recruit.

Tabor offers an interterm between the fall a spring semester, consisting of four weeks of class. Jost attended an art class at Tabor and Rencher wanted her to practice with the team. Under National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics rules, Jost could practice twice with the team.

From the practice, Rencher saw Jost compete well during match play and mix well with the team. He sees Jost fitting into the middle of his lineup in the fall.

Jost said she felt like she fit in with the team and got along with other players. She is excited to get know them better in the coming season.

College tennis was not an option Jost considered growing up. She hit tennis balls with her grandpa in the driveway but did not compete in organized tennis until eighth grade when she joined the Sheridan High School tennis team with some encouragement from her cousins.

Enjoying a relatively successful career in high school, Jost is left with the memories of being around great teammates and improving as the years went on. Starting out on the junior varsity squad her freshman season, she worked her way onto the varsity squad for the next three years, completing her senior year on the No. 1 Doubles team with current SHS athlete Ella Laird. The duo finished third at the state tournament Jost’s senior year.

Jost grew up playing tennis with her cousins and will be joined by Ethan Kutz at Tabor. While she might have started organized tennis later than her cousins, she felt like she has picked up the sport pretty well herself.

Jost has played tennis with her family, including her cousins, while she attended Sheridan College. Tennis is challenging mentally and physically, she said.

Jost said she is excited to have Kutz on the same team again and is ready to bond with the new teammates at Tabor.