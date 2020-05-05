SHERIDAN — Sheridan Rotary Club members are currently collecting donations to cover construction costs of a gateway sign at the North Sheridan Interchange approved by Sheridan City Council Monday.

Council approved Fletcher Construction to complete construction of the sign for the lowest bid of $99,100, falling below EMIT Technologies, who bid $100,242 and Wyoming Signs, LLC who bid $155,000, according to a memo from Lane Thompson.

The design was funded by the Rotary Club and the group is now seeking donations to fund the $99,100 construction. Any additional funding will come from Public Benefit Funds, according to Thompson.