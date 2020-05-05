From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers

Gillette Police: Reported Walmart hostage situation a hoax

GILLETTE (WNE) — A Saturday afternoon call to the Gillette Police Department that a Walmart employee was being held hostage in the parking lot of the store turned out to be a hoax.

Officers responded appropriately to what they believe was a tense situation and when on scene were able to make contact with the employee and verify there was no danger and the report was false, according to a report posted on the city’s Facebook page.

The Police Department said it is investigating the incident and expects to release more information Monday. It also expressed gratitude for people’s patience and understanding while officers were responding to the call.

Teton County leads state in positive COVID test rate

JACKSON (WNE) — Teton County is leading the state with some unfortunate COVID-19 statistics.

In a letter appealing for a more restrictive variance to state health orders, Teton County District Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell said that of 733 COVID-19 tests conducted in Teton County, 9.4% came back positive — more than double the statewide rate of 4.5%. That high rate might indicate inadequate testing and a higher level of unidentified cases, he wrote.

Similarly, Riddell pointed to a few other state-leading statistics to justify a stricter local order, such as:

• The county’s “attack rate” of 277 per 100,000 residents is the highest of any county in Wyoming, more than four times the statewide rate.

• With 10 Teton County residents who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection having been admitted to St. John’s Health and another four having been admitted “to higher level units in other facilities,” the county’s hospitalization rate stands at more than 21% of confirmed cases.

• Over the weekend, the county reported two new lab-confirmed cases, bringing total cases, confirmed and probable, to 98. So far, the county is reporting 88 recovered and one death.

State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist signed Riddell’s proposed order, which keeps gyms, nail and hair salons, barbershops and a number of other personal service businesses closed through May 11. Other businesses, such as retails shops, may open as long as current health orders are followed.

One dead, six hospitalized after head-on crash near Wright

GILLETTE (WNE) — A two-vehicle crash Thursday east of Wright left one person dead and six others hospitalized.

Kandi L. Tanner, a 39-year-old woman from St. George, Utah, was driving a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta on Highway 450 near Black Thunder mine in southern Campbell County when her car collided head-on with a 2020 Ram 1500, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. The crash happened at 8:41 p.m.

The pickup, which was headed west, had slowed in the westbound lane of Highway 450 to turn into an adjacent drive on the right. Tanner failed to negotiate a slight curve to the right and crossed the center line colliding head-on with the Dodge, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Tanner was wearing a seat belt but died at the scene. The juvenile passenger in the Volkswagen was wearing a seat belt and taken to Campbell County Memorial Hospital for injuries.

The driver of the Dodge has been identified as 59-year-old Newcastle resident Tammy Elliott, who is in fair condition, according to Campbell County Health.

Also in the Dodge were Kent Elliott, 60, of Newcastle and Steven Elliott, 18, of Cheyenne, who both were treated and released from the hospital, and two juveniles whose names were not provided.

All of the occupants in the Dodge were wearing seat belts and were taken to the Campbell County Memorial Hospital for their injuries, the Highway Patrol said in a press release.

It is the 23rd fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 52 in 2019, 26 in 2018, and 33 in 2017 to date.

Land donated for critical access hospital in Saratoga

RAWLINS (WNE) — The Platte Valley Healthcare Project has accepted the donation from Paul McCarthy of approximately 7.8 acres of land at the intersection of West Bridge Ave and N. 13th Street in Saratoga as the new site for the North Platte Valley Medical Center, according to a press release.

“This generous donation by long-time resident and community supporter Paul McCarthy brings us that much closer to realizing our goal of building a critical access hospital to serve the North Platte Valley,” said Will Faust, Chairman of the Platte Valley Healthcare Project.

According to Faust, the property has water, sewer and natural gas onsite, and will have fiber optic by the end of summer. Because the property is zoned Retail Business, all that will be needed is a building permit.