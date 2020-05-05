SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block South Sheridan Avenue, 5:24 a.m.

• Elevator alarm, 1000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 11:06 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• Smoke investigation, 900 block Fort Road, 4:12 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block Big Goose Road, 7:08 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports not available.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Suspicious vehicle, West 11th Street, 1:11 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, South Main Street, 2:41 a.m.

• Drug activity, Wyoming Avenue, 5 a.m.

• Assist agency, Avoca Place, 11:01 a.m.

• Alarm, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:05 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 11:35 a.m.

• Alarm, College Meadow Drive, 12:21 p.m.

• Fraud, First West Parkway, 1:54 p.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Wyoming Avenue, 2:08 p.m.

• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 2:17 p.m.

• Accident, South Brooks Street, 2:18 p.m.

• Found property, West Fourth Street, 2:57 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West 13th Street, 3:32 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:40 p.m.

• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 3:40 p.m.

• Public intoxication, East Fifth Street, 4:37 p.m.

• Careless driver, North Main Street, 5:34 p.m.

• Barking dog, Avon Street, 6:22 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Lookout Point Drive, 6:44 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Lewis Street, 7:03 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, 10th Street, 10:22 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Lookout Point Drive, 10:45 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Death investigation, Trish Drive, 2:21 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Fourth Street, 2:51 p.m.

• Vehicle fire, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 33, 4:22 p.m.

• Assist agency, East Fifth Street, 4:55 p.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Ash Creek Road, 7:50 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 18, 10:13 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Wyarno Road and Wildcat Road, 10:23 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 10:42 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• No arrests reported.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 51

Female inmate count: 8

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0

Number of releases for the previous day: 7