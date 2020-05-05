SHERIDAN — Each year, the first full week of May marks Teacher Appreciation Week. But this year, with students not in school buildings as a result of the COVID-19 crisis and educators working in new ways to teach from a distance, deliver meals and more, the occasion is more meaningful than ever.

A new national poll from the National Education Association shows that parents and guardians overwhelmingly approve of how educators are handling the pandemic.

“Wyoming educators have shown remarkable dedication and adaptability in the face of uncertainty during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Wyoming Education Association President Kathy Vetter. “This year’s week-long celebration provides us all an opportunity to recognize their extraordinary service to Wyoming students and to show our support, solidarity and pride for the educators working through tough times today, to continue shaping Wyoming’s brightest future.”

Results of the national poll by NEA show parents and guardians express extremely positive views of educators. More than 80% of parents/guardians view public school teachers very favorably.

Eighty-eight percent of parents approve of how their children’s teachers are handling the coronavirus pandemic. The national survey was conducted by GBAO Strategies and included a survey of 800 parents and guardians of school-aged children who attend a public school.

The poll also showed that parents and guardians believe educators are working hard to communicate with them, that educators are finding ways to connect with students who don’t have internet access and they are giving their students more one-on-one assistance.

“Distance learning is not without its challenges,” Vetter said, “but we commend Wyoming educators as they have demonstrated strong commitment and creativity in providing continued learning opportunities for students. …Showing our appreciation for educators will not solve their current challenges. But, celebrating their work lets them know that we recognize and value them.”

The Wyoming Education Association encourages students and families to submit a short video message in support of a favorite educator, or all educators, at flipgrid.com/weheartwyoed2020, or to share videos on Facebook with the tag #weheartwyoed2020.